An Idaho law criminalizes most abortions. Boise leaders voted to limit its enforcement

Sally Krutzig
·3 min read
Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Nearly one month after the Unites States Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, which previously granted Americans the right to abortion, the City Council followed up with their own decision on the issue.

The ruling triggered a law in Idaho that will criminalize the providing most abortions in the state, making it a felony for health care providers to perform abortions.

In a 3-2 vote, the City Council sought to limit the effect of that trigger law by passing a resolution to limit city resources from being used to take legal action against someone for seeking or performing an abortion.

Under the new Boise resolution, law enforcement and others will not be allowed to prioritize “investigations for the purpose of prosecuting abortion providers.” Extra staff and resources cannot be used investigate providers.

City agencies will also not be able use city funds to “store or catalog” any report of a performed abortion. City funds can’t be used to provide information on abortions to any other government entity. The resolution banned city funds from using multiple means of collecting information intended to aid in prosecuting abortion, including surveillance, data collection and internet activity monitoring.

A separate abortion law that would let certain family members of a fetus sue abortion providers was put on hold by the Idaho Supreme Court after Planned Parenthood brought a lawsuit, the Idaho Statesman previously reported, but the new resolution now prevents the city from using funds to “assist in furthering any civil action” filed under that law.

Conflicting opinions on city’s role

The vote was a close one with Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings, Council Member Lisa Sánchez and Council Member Jimmy Hallyburton voting in favor of the resolution and Council President Elaine Clegg and Council Member Luci Willits opposed.

City leaders expressed differing ideas on the city’s role in the issue.

Clegg remembered the difficulties of life before Roe v. Wade, noting that she was the only member present who was old enough to have experienced life before abortion access.

“I can tell you that it wasn’t a great time,” Clegg said. “I have high school classmates who almost died of botched abortions; self-induced and back alley both. I have classmates who were offered a vacation to Bermuda to take care of the problem. Because if you happened to have a rich boyfriend, you did have access.”

At the same, Clegg noted that this was the first time in her 19 years on the City Council that she had been asked to vote on reproductive health care. She said states have not given local government the power to act on this issue.

“As strongly as I feel about this personally, I don’t believe it’s a city issue,” Clegg said.

Other disagreed. Mayor Lauren McLean directly addressed those concerns in her statement. She said abortion access is a city issue because it’s about “decisions that people make in our community.” She also felt that the recent ruling meant cities were the ones being asked to handle the enforcement.

“This is also an issue that’s been dropped right into the laps of cities around the country,” McLean said. “There’s an expectation that we will divert public safety resources from other priorities, to investigate claims and to investigate doctors and to investigate individuals. And that’s not something that our city will do, because there are other higher priorities when it comes to public safety.”

As the timeline for the trigger law to go into effects gets nearer, the Idaho Supreme Court is preparing to hear more than one abortion-related case. Planned Parenthood affiliate filed a lawsuit last month seeking to stop the state’s trigger law. The Idaho Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in the case in August.

Latest Stories

  • Boris Johnson removes whip – and leadership vote – from Penny Mordaunt backer

    The Tory whips’ office said action was taken against Tobias Ellwood after he failed to support the Government in a confidence vote.

  • Jan. 6 committee Chairman Bennie Thompson has COVID-19, is likely to miss Thursday hearing

    Bennie Thompson, chair of the Jan. 6 committee, tests positive for the coronavirus and has mild symptoms, but says Thursday's hearing will go on.

  • No exception with abortion isn’t about life to SC’s McMaster. It’s about control of women

    Gov. Henry McMaster and others insist they support no exception for rape in abortion law because they value life. That’s hogwash. | Opinion

  • Sen. Rand Paul blames McConnell for 'tanking' deal with Biden for anti-abortion federal judge nominee

    Sen. Rand Paul accused Mitch McConnell of lacking the "courtesy" to include him in efforts for Biden to nominate Chad Meredith as a federal judge.

  • Richland nuclear plant could be 1st in U.S. to produce power this way under new deal

    “Yesterday’s nuclear waste is holding back tomorrow’s reactors.”

  • ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Casts Edwin Hodge Following Miguel Gomez Exit

    Edwin Hodge is officially the newest member of the Fugitive Task Force on CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted, following Miguel Gomez’s exit in June. He will make his debut as Ray Cannon this fall during the show’s fourth season, which kicks off at 10 p.m. on September 20. Ray Cannon transferred to Remy Scott’s (Dylan McDermott) […]

  • Ex-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says the Department of Education 'should not exist'

    During an education summit in Tampa, Florida, Betsy DeVos said she "personally" does not think the department of education should exist.

  • Turkish court upholds exit from treaty protecting women

    A top administrative court in Turkey ruled Tuesday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision to pull the country out of a key European treaty protecting women from violence was lawful, rejecting petitions seeking its cancellation, the state-run news agency reported. Erdogan withdrew Turkey from the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention last year, prompting condemnation from women’s rights groups and Western countries. Several women’s groups and other organizations had petitioned the Council of State, arguing that Erdogan’s move to pull out of the treaty through a presidential decree was unlawful.

  • JoCo sheriff accuses county lawyer of breaking KS election law after she questioned his ideas

    Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden made the public accusation against Johnson County Chief Counsel Peg Trent but offered no other details.

  • Taxicab driver to gunman: 'Please, man, don't kill me'

    Surveillance video shows a taxicab driver pleading for his life from a passenger who pulled a gun on him.

  • N.S. mass shooter had a history of financial 'misdealing,' according to new documents

    The financial history of the gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia in 2020 is dotted with red flags, but few were passed on or picked up by authorities until after his rampage, according to new documents tabled as part of the inquiry looking into the tragedy. The latest foundational document from the Mass Casualty Commission looks at Gabriel Wortman's suspicious banking activity, improper billing practices and an eventually aborted plan to defraud a federal immigration program. "The evidenc

  • Why Joe Manchin Does Not Care if His Party Hates Him

    He values his constituents’ contempt of Washington far more than he fears his colleagues’ contempt of him.

  • Watch the US and its Pacific partners obliterate an ex-US frigate with guns and missiles

    Video posted by the US Navy shows a decommissioned frigate being clobbered by missiles and bombs before sinking in the Pacific.

  • Putin’s Iran trip shows how isolated Russia has become - White House

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Iran this week shows how Russia has become isolated in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, John Kirby, the White House's chief National Security Council spokesman, told reporters on Tuesday. Putin had talks with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran on Tuesday, the Kremlin leader's first trip outside the former Soviet Union since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin gets Iran's backing

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, hitting homes, a school and a community center on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin won strong support support from Iran for his country's military operation. In Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk province considered a likely Russian occupation target, one person was killed and 10 wounded in an airstrike that hit a five-story apartment building, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko s

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush