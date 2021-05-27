Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke to run for lieutenant governor opening
Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke wants to be the next lieutenant governor.
The Oakley Republican filed his candidacy with the Secretary of State, about a week after Rep. Priscilla Giddings entered the race. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who is running for governor, will leave her seat at the end of her term in 2022.
Bedke’s campaign website was up as of Thursday morning.
“Rooted in family, faith, and agriculture/business, I am devoted to preserving Idaho values as a proven constitutional conservative who will defend our state’s future and remain committed to never stop working for you,” Bedke said on his campaign website.
Bedke was scheduled to make an announcement in the Idaho Capitol at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Bedke, a ninth-term state representative and House speaker since December 2012, enters a competitive race of Republicans for the GOP primary in May 2022. Luke Malek, an attorney and former House member of Coeur d’Alene, and Giddings, a hard-line conservative of White Bird, are also running for lieutenant governor.
Bedke led the House through a controversial session this year. The longest session in Idaho history included a two-week recess due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the House, an ethics investigation against a Lewiston House member over a sexual assault allegation that prompted him to resign, and battles over the governor’s executive powers during times of emergency.
On the last day of the session, the Senate voted to adjourn for the rest of the year, while the House voted to recess — potentially setting up a legal battle if the House tries to reconvene and force the Senate back into session.
Bedke, a rancher, previously served in public office on the Oakley City Council. He is a former president of the Idaho Cattle Association and former director of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.