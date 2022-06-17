Idaho hospitals are not constrained by COVID-19, but ‘we are in a surge’

COVID-19 rates continue to rise in Idaho, with increases in hospitalized patients. But a dearth of testing data makes understanding the situation difficult.

The state’s testing positivity rate, which measures the portion of tests that are positive, rose for the ninth straight week over the week of June 5. The rate was 11.7% that week, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, which is more than double the 5% rate that public health experts use to measure control of spread.

But many people no longer take tests that are recorded in the state system. The prevalence of easy-to-use, at-home tests — which are not generally recorded — means the official numbers are likely skewed. And the lack of surveillance testing means that those who are tested tend to already have symptoms.

But at Treasure Valley hospitals, the number of patients is also on a slow rise.

St. Luke’s Health System has seen a doubling of COVID-19 inpatients over the past month, and the positivity rate stands at 14%, said a spokesperson for the hospital, Christine Myron, in an email. The hospital is averaging around 40 COVID-19 patients. Between one and three patients with COVID-19 have been in intensive care over the past month.

Myron stressed that the hospital’s capacity is not constrained.

“Bottom line, we are in a surge of COVID infections and cases, and we continue to monitor activity closely and reinforce that the percent positivity we are seeing through testing is far from indicating the actual prevalence of COVID in our communities,” Myron said.

At Saint Alphonsus Health System, the rise in COVID-19 patients appears slower.

There were 17 COVID-19 positive patients at the health system’s locations on May 10; that number rose to 34 on June 10, and dropped to 22 on June 15, according to the hospital’s dashboard.

Statewide, hospitalizations have risen more than 2.5 times over the last month, according to the state dashboard. But hundreds fewer people are hospitalized with COVID-19 than were during the omicron-fueled winter surge.

“We continue to recommend that people take precautions — mask in indoor settings, particularly those that are crowded, and if choosing to hold or attend an event, wherever possible, make it an outdoor event,” said Myron. “And make sure you are up to date on your COVID-19 vaccine.”