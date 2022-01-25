Idaho Highway 55 reopens after weekend rockslide. Construction crew stabilizes hillside

Idaho Highway 55 north of Smiths Ferry was set to reopen to traffic at 9 p.m. Monday after cleanup of a rockslide that occurred over the weekend.

Construction crews spent Monday stabilizing the hillside, and a team of geotechnical experts confirmed the road was safe to travel after conducting an inspection, according to a news release.

“The Idaho Transportation Department is aware of the risks in this slope,” the release said. “A safety catchment area was built under this slope and kept most of the rock and debris from hitting the road.”

Idaho 55 between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley Road had been closed since Saturday night.

It marked the third rockslide in the past year near Rainbow Bridge, located about 20 miles from Cascade. A different section saw a November rockslide that closed the highway for 18 days. Another occurred last March along the same stretch.

ITD has been working on a project in the area to expand the road since September 2020. It is expected to be completed this fall.

Idaho 55 is heavily traveled by residents of Boise and the Treasure Valley who recreate in the Cascade and McCall areas. McCall’s popular Winter Carnival begins Friday, with a slew of events scheduled for this weekend.

