Idaho high school football rankings: A new No. 1 rises to the top of the statewide poll

Undefeated Homedale climbed to the top of the 4A rankings in the latest Idaho high school football media poll Tuesday, ending Sugar-Salem’s run of 22 straight weeks as the classification’s top-ranked team.

Homedale (4-0) is coming off a 50-0 blowout win at Jerome. Meanwhile, Sugar-Salem, a state champion five of the past six years, dropped back-to-back games to Star Valley, Wyoming, and Kimberly.

The Week 5 rankings also saw Pocatello (5A) and Tri-Valley (1A) rejoin their classification’s top five, and Ririe cracked the 3A rankings for the first time this season.

See the full class-by-class rankings below.