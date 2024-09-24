Advertisement

Idaho high school football rankings: A new No. 1 rises to the top of the statewide poll

michael lycklama
·1 min read

Undefeated Homedale climbed to the top of the 4A rankings in the latest Idaho high school football media poll Tuesday, ending Sugar-Salem’s run of 22 straight weeks as the classification’s top-ranked team.

Homedale (4-0) is coming off a 50-0 blowout win at Jerome. Meanwhile, Sugar-Salem, a state champion five of the past six years, dropped back-to-back games to Star Valley, Wyoming, and Kimberly.

The Week 5 rankings also saw Pocatello (5A) and Tri-Valley (1A) rejoin their classification’s top five, and Ririe cracked the 3A rankings for the first time this season.

See the full class-by-class rankings below.