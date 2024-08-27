Idaho high school football rankings: The state’s best teams after opening weekend

Even with a limited schedule on opening weekend, Idaho’s high school football state media poll saw plenty of reshuffling Tuesday.

Four new teams entered their classification’s rankings, including Minico (5A), Fruitland (4A), Firth (3A) and Logos (2A).

All the top-ranked teams held onto their spots, most notably Coeur d’Alene in 6A after a 24-14 win over Rigby to open the season.

See the full class-by-class rankings below.

