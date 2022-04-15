Idaho Gov. Little declines to participate in debates, says record is ‘non-debatable’

Ryan Suppe
·2 min read
Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will not debate his challengers.

The incumbent candidate for governor announced Friday he won’t participate in two debates with fellow Republican candidates for governor before the May 17 primary election.

Little’s campaign said his record is “non-debatable,” according to a news release. “Idahoans know what Gov. Little stands for.”

Little declined to attend the “Idaho Debates” on Idaho Public Television and in KTVB-TV’s planned debate. Little is the first sitting governor seeking reelection to refuse to participate in “Idaho Debates” in more than three decades, according to the organizers.

“Idaho Debates” is a collaboration among the Idaho Press Club, Idaho Public Television, the League of Women Voters of Idaho and Idaho’s public universities.

“Idaho Public Television reaches nearly every household in the state, and we know from past comments that many Republican primary voters rely on debates to inform their decisions at the ballot box,” Melissa Davlin of Idaho Public Television, the moderator of Idaho Debates, said in a news release.

Debate organizers are conferring with other candidates, and it’s yet unclear whether a governor’s debate will move forward without Little. Candidates Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Ed Humphreys committed to participate in the Idaho Debates before Little’s announcement.

“Once again, he is showing his elitist attitude by refusing to address his record,” McGeachin tweeted Friday.

Little’s campaign in a statement to the Statesman touted Idaho’s strong economy and said Little has a proven track record of cutting red tape, managing the budget, and “historic accomplishments” in tax relief and other issues.

“Brad Little is hands-down the most accessible Governor in Idaho history,” campaign spokesperson Hayden Rogers said. “He has made it a priority to meet with Idaho families, businesses, and members of the press.”

Little is the third high-profile candidate to publicly decline participation in the debates this year. Lieutenant governor hopeful Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, on Friday declined to participate in a debate with her opponent, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson also said he would not participate.

Giddings pulled out of the debate after organizers refused to supply her campaign with a list of reporter panelists, which would violate their policy.

Debates

The Idaho Debates series will begin next week. All debates begin at 8 p.m. Mountain Time.

April 19: Attorney general

April 25: Superintendent of public instruction

April 26: Secretary of state

