Idaho Gov. Little, AG’s office drop lawsuit over homeless protesters on Capitol grounds

On March 15, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced that he and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden had filed a lawsuit to prevent protesters from camping on state grounds adjacent to the Capitol building.

“Idaho is not San Francisco, Portland or Seattle, where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage public camping disguised as protests,” Little declared in a news release.

Idaho leaders dropped that lawsuit on Monday.

Attorney general’s office spokesperson Scott Graf confirmed to the Idaho Statesman via email that a notice of voluntary dismissal had been submitted. Neither Graf nor the governor’s office has returned requests for comment about the reason it was dropped or the timing.

The protesters were on the property during the legislative session but were cleared from the grounds at the end of March when the Idaho Department of Administration temporarily closed state property for “annual irrigation start-up and repair.” They have not returned.

The lawsuit had been filed through the 4th Judicial District Court. Little directed the Department of Administration to seek an injunction allowing the state to take measures to remove any individuals who had set up tents on Capitol property.

Citing health violations, state troopers and a contracted hazmat team confiscated tents, signs and other items belonging to the protesters on March 19. A Feb. 22 health inspection had found garbage, discarded food waste, dog vomit or dog diarrhea, and urination stains on a building, according to the state’s complaint.

Howard Belodoff, an Idaho Legal Aid attorney who is representing the protesters, told the Statesman on Monday that he informed state officials of his intention to file a federal complaint over the state’s treatment of the demonstrators. Belodoff said he thinks the group’s federal rights were violated, and he filed the complaint on Tuesday.

Reporter Alex Brizee contributed to this report.