Idaho girls basketball state tournaments: Everything you need to know in one place

Michael Lycklama
·1 min read
Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com

The Idaho high school girls basketball state tournaments tip off Thursday with the semifinals on Friday and the championships Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

The whirlwind weekend can make even the most dedicated fan’s head spin. But we’ve got you covered with a guide to it all below.

STATE TOURNAMENT PREVIEWS

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES, BRACKETS

We will update all the latest scores and post the updated brackets here.

5A, 4A SEMIFINAL CHANGE

One thing to watch out for: The 4A semifinals move to the Idaho Center this year. They are at noon and 2 p.m. Friday with the 5A semifinals following at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH

All games will be streamed online at NFHSNetwork.com. Here’s the Idaho homepage for all games.

Watching requires a subscription, which costs $10.99 for a monthly pass or $69.99 for a year.

HOW TO LISTEN

IdahoSports.com will broadcast every game for free. Find the game you are looking for at this page.

TICKETS

All tickets must be purchased online through GoFan. None will be sold at tournament sites.

Tickets are $7.50 for adults and $6.50 for students and senior citizens. A tournament pass is $30 for adults and $24 for students and senior citizens.

Prices increase for the championships Saturday at the Idaho Center. Reserved seats are $11.50 for adults and $8.50 for students and seniors. General admission seats are $9.50 for adults and $7.50 for students and seniors.

