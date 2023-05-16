Do you have Idaho gardening questions? Ask them here and we’ll help you find an answer

Whether you’re an Idaho gardener with a bevy of tomato plants or a person who mows a lawn and prunes roses, you know growing things in the Treasure Valley can be a challenge. Water concerns, changing weather patterns and shifting growing zones can take a toll on your plants — and on your well-being!

But we have you covered. We’re hosting a free, in-person event focusing on how climate change is impacting your everyday garden at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Boise Urban Garden School, 2995 N. Five Mile Road. We’ve invited Boise area garden experts who will offer insights and answer your questions about planning, planting and more.

You can ask a question below, and we’ll do our best to get you an answer from our experts or our deep archive of gardening columns written by the venerable Margaret Lauderbach.

Register for our event here to let us know you’re coming. After the event, join us and plant sunflowers in the BUGS garden.