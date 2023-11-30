Idaho Falls man sentenced to probation, fined for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Another Idahoan has been sentenced for crimes related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Tyler Tew, of Idaho Falls, was placed on probation for two years during a Tuesday sentencing, Daniel Ball, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, told the Idaho Statesman by email. The 41-year-old also was ordered to pay $500 in restitution and a $2,000 fine, Ball added.

Tew could have faced up to a year in prison.

Tew pleaded guilty to all counts against him without a plea deal. He was charged with four misdemeanors: entertaining and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Aside from Tew, five other Idahoans were among hundreds of people charged in connection to the riot by Donald Trump supporters that left several people dead. All but one of the other Idaho defendants — Sandpoint resident Michael Pope — have been sentenced and have had to face at least some time behind bars, ranging from a few months in jail to over four years in prison.

Pope’s bench trial is scheduled for January 2024, according to online court records.

Several photos obtained from Facebook and security camera footage by authorities showed Tew inside the Capitol, the Statesman previously reported. He was seen wearing a khaki jacket and a Keep America Great Trump hat.

Attorney says arrest hurt Tew’s career

William Shipley, who has been representing Tew, said the presentencing investigation determined that Tew should face between zero to six months in prison, and the probation officer recommended that he instead be placed on probation for 36 months, according to a sentencing memorandum obtained by the Statesman.

Shipley argued that 24 months was sufficient, which the judge agreed to, because he said Tew didn’t engage in any acts of violence, didn’t engage with any officers and didn’t destroy any property.

“Anything beyond that is unnecessarily punitive particularly in light of the collateral consequence that the federal government might be forcing upon him that will terminate his career,” Shipley said in the memorandum arguing for probation.

Tew previously worked as a pilot for Allegiant, the memorandum said, but his license was suspended by the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration following his arrest. He is currently appealing those decisions.

“Tew has already suffered severe punishment in that he may have lost a career he has spent more than a decade building,” Shipley said in the memorandum.