Idaho doctor arrested after police say he inappropriately touched people at his job

A doctor has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching multiple people at his place of work, according to the Boise Police Department and St. Luke’s website.

Just after 8 a.m. Monday, the Boise officers arrested Stanley Waters on a warrant for two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery, the department said in a news release.

Waters, 68, allegedly inappropriately touched “multiple victims” at Americana Orthopaedics, which is partnered with St. Luke’s Health System, according to the news release and the hospital’s provider page. The Eagle resident is an orthopedic surgeon at Americana Orthopaedics.

The clinic is located at 1673 W. Shoreline Dr. in Boise.

Waters was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Ada County Jail, police said. He was bailed out of jail sometime Monday, online jail records showed.

Boise police investigators believe there could be additional victims, the news release said. Boise police asked those who believe they have been a victim to contact non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, visit its website at www.343COPS.com or leave a tip using the P3 Tips app.