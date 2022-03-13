Idaho Democrats elect Lauren Necochea as new party chair following recent resignation

The Idaho Democratic Party State Central Committee has elected a new party chair.

Rep. Lauren Necochea, a Boise Democrat, was selected during Saturday’s Annual Frank and Bethine Church Gala.

Necochea has served as a state representative in Boise’s District 19 since her election in 2019 and is the current assistant minority leader of the party.

“Sadly, our unbalanced political landscape is dominated by extremism, conspiracy theories, and mean-spirited tactics,” Necochea said in a news release. “These distractions leave too many Idahoans behind. I look forward to working with Idaho Democrats across the state to elect leaders who will focus on what Idahoans really need: a strong economy, great schools, and a wonderful quality of life.”

Before joining the Legislature, she spent 10 years working in policy research and advocacy work for nonprofits, including serving as director of the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and Idaho Voices for Children. She was part of the committee that launched the ballot initiative campaign that expanded Medicaid in Idaho.

The new chair graduated from Boise High School and went on to earn her bachelor’s in economics from Pomona College and a master’s in public affairs at Princeton University. She was awarded a Fulbright Fellowship to study microfinance in Peru.

Necochea’s selection follows the resignation of Fred Cornforth. Cornforth, who was appointed in March 2021, stepped down in January after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, according to the Idaho Democratic Party.

Deborah Silver has been serving as acting chair since he left.

The committee also elected Evan Koch of Kootenai County as first vice chair and Elle Casner of Ada County as second vice chair.