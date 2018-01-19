Idaho defeats S Utah 80-76, tied for 2nd in Big Sky

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) -- Brayon Blake had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Idaho defeated Southern Utah 80-76 Thursday night to move into a crowded tie for second place in the Big Sky Conference.

The Vandals are 4-2 in conference as is Weber State, Montana State and Eastern Washington. All are chasing unbeaten Montana (6-0).

Idaho (12-6) led by double digits most of the game but Southern Utah rallied and cut the lead to a single point several times in the last six minutes. Chad Sherwood and Victor Sanders hit timely 3-pointers to fend off the Thunderbirds.

After Southern Utah (7-10, 1-5) cut the lead to 67-66 with 3:36 remaining, Sherwood hit an open 3 from the corner in front of the Idaho bench. Sherwood scored six points, going 2 for 2 from behind the arc. Perrion Callandret and Sanders each finished with 15 points.

James McGee led Southern Utah with 17 points on a perfect shooting night - 5 for 5 overall - including 3-for-3 shooting from 3-point distance and 4 for 4 at the foul line. He added six assists.