Idaho COVID-19 test positivity rate falls for fourth straight week. How low did it go?

Idaho’s statewide positivity rate keeps falling, with data from the state health department indicating that infection levels continue dropping after the major surge of cases caused by the omicron variant earlier this winter.

For the week of Feb. 13, the most recent data available, Idaho’s positivity rate fell to 10%, according to the Department of Health and Welfare. The rate climbed to a record high of nearly 38% the week of Jan. 16, but has fallen rapidly over the subsequent four weeks. It was 16.4% the week of Feb. 6.

In Ada County, the rate for the most recent week was lower, at 8.3%. In Canyon County, it was 10.8%, according to state data.

Health officials aim for a rate that is 5% or less to indicate control of a respiratory pandemic.

The positively trending COVID-19 circumstances led the state to deactivate crisis standards of care for hospitals in recent weeks, after they were activated in January to allow health care providers to ration care if necessary.

However, the situation at hospitals and for other health providers is still strained, health officials have said in recent days, with some hospitals still operating at contingency standards of care, which is just one level below crisis standards.

The number of hospital patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 has also fallen since the end of January, but the figures are still more than twice the rates seen last summer.

Idaho remains one of the least-vaccinated states in the nation, which health officials have said could mean a large portion of the state’s population is still vulnerable to coronavirus infection.

“We worry that these low numbers leave Idahoans vulnerable to future outbreaks, hospitalizations and deaths, especially compared to other states where we know that rates are higher,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist, at a recent press briefing.

The omicron variant also proved successful at eluding vaccines. However, those vaccinated had a much less chance of being severely ill or hospitalized.

Close to 54% of Idahoans 5 or older are fully vaccinated, according to state data. Around 44% of those 12 or older who are fully vaccinated have received a booster dose. Children younger than 12 are not eligible for booster doses.