Idaho Champion Gold Mobilizes Second Drill Rig to Champagne Project and Provides Update on Drill Programs

Drilling to date amounts to approximately 29% of the 8,000 metres of drilling planned for this season at two fully funded gold projects

6 holes totaling 1,286 metres have been completed at Baner; approximately 43% of the program

6 holes totaling 1,045 metres have been completed at Champagne; approximately 21% of the program

Second drill rig mobilized for core drilling at Champagne

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2020 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1)("Champion" or the "Company"), announces an update regarding its 2020 exploration program on both the Baner Gold and past-producing Champagne Gold Projects in Idaho, USA.

Champagne Gold Project

Champion announces that it has completed six (6) holes totaling 1,045 metres at the past-producing Champagne Gold Project. The completion of hole 6 represents approximately 21% of the total drilling program.

In order to increase efficiencies and data for the maiden drilling program, the Company also announces that it has mobilized a diamond core rig to site to complete the 5,000 metre program (See press release dated: August 19, 2020).

"Drilling targets at Champagne have been identified using historic and newly acquired data which have been previously released," stated Jonathan Buick, President and CEO. "Ongoing district-wide geologic mapping and review of completed reverse-circulation drill holes have led to recently initiating core drilling to expedite testing and understanding the vuggy silica feeder zones beneath the near-surface cap of gold-silver mineralization mined in the past via several open pits. Precious-metal bearing solutions ascended along steep structural conduits which comprise the principal target objective of the core drilling."

Baner Gold Project

The Company reports that the drilling program is 43% complete with six (6) holes totaling 1,286 metres being sent to the assay lab. Champion is pleased with the pace of the Baner program since mobilizing the drill rig (See press release dated: September 24, 2020).

President and CEO Jonathan Buick stated further, "Drilling at Baner North is progressing well with the commencement of seventh core hole in the Orogrande Shear Zone. Our geologists tell us that shear zone pyritic mineralization has been encountered." The 2020 Baner North drill program is a continuation of the 2018 gold discovery drill program on the Baner Gold zone.

About the Champagne Project

The Champagne Mine* was operated by Bema Gold as a heap leach operation on a high sulfidation gold system that occurs in volcanic rocks. Bema Gold drilled 72 shallow reverse circulation holes on the project, which complement drilling and trenching from other previous operators. The property has had no deep drilling or significant modern exploration since the mine closure in early 1992.

The Champagne Deposit contains epigenetic style gold and silver mineralization that occurs in strongly altered Tertiary volcanic tuffs and flows of acid to intermediate composition.

Champagne has a near surface cap of gold-silver mineralization emplaced by deep-seated structures that acted as conduits for precious metal rich hydrothermal fluids. Higher grade zones in the Champagne Deposit appear to be related to such feeder zones.

* The Company cautions that the information about the past-producing mine may not be indicative of mineralization on Champion's property, and if mineralization does occur, that it will occur in sufficient quantity or grade that would result in an economic extraction scenario. The historic data were simply used to evaluate the prospective nature of the property. The Company has not yet conducted sufficient exploration to ascertain if a mineral resource is present on the property.

