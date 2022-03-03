Idaho boys basketball state tournament: All you need to know to get ready for the weekend

The premier Idaho high school sports event is finally here as the boys basketball state tournaments tip off Thursday.

The tournaments in all six classifications feature a semifinal round Friday followed by championship Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Get ready for the packed weekend and get caught up anything you missed with our guide to the weekend below. It includes previews, analysis, how to watch and where to get tickets.

STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES, BRACKETS

We will update all the latest scores and post the updated brackets here.

STATE TOURNAMENT PREVIEWS

5A, 4A SEMIFINALS AT IDAHO CENTER

New this year: The Ford Idaho Center in Nampa will host both the 5A and 4A semifinals Friday.

The 4As start at noon and 2 p.m., followed by the 5A semifinals at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

HOW TO WATCH

NFHSNetwork.com is the only place to watch the games live online. Find the game you are looking for here.

Watching requires a subscription, which costs $10.99 for a monthly pass or $69.99 for a year.

HOW TO LISTEN

IdahoSports.com will have an audio-only broadcast every game for free. Here’s a list of all the games they have.

TICKETS

All tickets must be purchased online through GoFan. None will be sold at tournament sites.

Tickets are $7.50 for adults and $6.50 for students and senior citizens. A tournament pass is $30 for adults and $24 for students and senior citizens.

Prices increase for the championships Saturday at the Idaho Center. Reserved seats are $11.50 for adults and $8.50 for students and seniors. General admission seats are $9.50 for adults and $7.50 for students and seniors.