Idaho has a big game on ESPN2 next weekend. Vandals prepared with rout of Cal Poly

The last thing the University of Idaho needed ahead of next week’s nationally televised game at the Kibbie Dome against Montana was to have a letdown Saturday night against Cal Poly.

No problem.

The Vandals (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky), ranked No. 3 in the Football Championship Subdivision Top 25, scored three second-quarter touchdowns to build a big lead and cruise to a 42-14 win over the Mustangs (2-4, 0-3), who managed just one TD through the first three quarters.

Starting quarterback Gevani McCoy threw for 198 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for a score, before resting much of the second half with the game out of reach. Five Vandals scored touchdowns, including Rocky Mountain High product Nick Romano, who rushed for 77 yards on 13 carries to lead the running attack.

Anthony Woods rushed for 69 yards and a score, Jermaine Jackson had 89 yards receiving, and two of Jordan Dwyer’s three catches went for touchdowns. Backup QB Jack Layne threw for a score, and so did receiver Hayden Hatten on a trick play. Hatten also had five catches for 61 yards.

The Vandals had 421 yards of offense and scored TDs in every quarter. They also scored on the game’s opening drive, keeping alive a streak that has seen them get points on their first possession of every game this season (four TDs, two field goals).

Idaho’s defense held Cal Poly to 41 yards rushing, intercepted QB Bo Kelly twice — Kyrin Beachem and Zach Krotzer got the picks — and also recovered the one fumble it forced.

The stage is now set for a huge showdown next week in Moscow against No. 17 Montana (5-1, 2-1). Idaho’s homecoming game will be televised nationally on ESPN2, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time. The Vandals beat the Grizzlies 30-23 last season in Missoula, their first win in the rivalry since returning to FCS and first victory over Montana since 1999.