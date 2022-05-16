Idaho baseball state tournament scores and brackets

Check back throughout the 2022 Idaho high school baseball state tournament for the latest scores, matchups and updated brackets.

Class-by-class playoff brackets are below.

New this year, the 5A, 4A and 3A brackets are seeded via MaxPreps computer rankings. Team still had to qualify for state via their district tournaments. But their final regular-season rankings were used to seed the brackets.

The 2A and 1A tournaments opted not to use the rankings.