Idaho 12-Year-Old Vanished Days Ago, Family Fears She's with Adult She Met Online

Payton Avery Murrieta was last seen by her family on March 15

Nampa Police Department/Facebook Payton Avery Murrieta

A 12-year-old girl from Idaho has been missing for five days.

According to a statement from the Nampa Police Department shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) Monday, Payton Avery Murrieta was last seen by her family in the early hours of March 15.

“Her family is concerned that she has connected with an unknown adult online and may be with them,” the statement continued.

The police department, which has listed Payton as a missing and endangered juvenile, also asked for the public’s help in locating her and shared that she is just over 5 feet t tall, weighs 125 lbs. and has “dark red dyed hair and brown eyes.”

"Payton, if you’re seeing this message, your family is concerned. Please call,” the statement added.

Help us locate missing/endangered juvenile Payton Avery Murrieta, 12 years old, 5’05”, 125 pounds, dark red dyed hair and brown eyes. She was last seen by her family in the early morning hours on Friday, March 15. pic.twitter.com/sqnSJjTkay — Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) March 18, 2024

A series of photos of Payton were included in the post, including one of the girl cuddling a dog.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Nampa Police Department for further information.

According to local media outlet KMVT, Payton was last seen at 4:55 a.m. in the area of "The Ranch" and Midland in Nampa.

Nampa Police Department/Facebook Payton Murrieta was last seen on March 15

The outlet also reported that she was last seen wearing glasses and may have been wearing tie-dye leggings and a hooded sweatshirt when she went missing.

A GoFundMe has been set up by a friend to support Payton’s Ali mother, who is a single mom of two daughters, according to the page’s description.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“On the night of March 15th her youngest daughter went missing,” the page reads. “Since then she has dedicated everything to help find her along with friends and family. Because of this she is unable to work at this time and still has her other daughter to support. I ask anyone to please help her and her family during this sad time and through this hard financial crisis.”

Story continues

“Payton is an energetic and fun girl who always could light up a room,” the page adds. “It is so sad. And we hope that Payton is found soon."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.