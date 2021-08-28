Hurricane Ida poses major threat to northern Gulf Coast this weekend

Portions of the northern Gulf Coast could see “potentially catastrophic” damage from Hurricane Ida as the storm approaches the region this weekend. Forecasters expect the system to reach Louisiana on Sunday as a powerful category four hurricane. More on the storm’s forecast track and its eventual impacts, below.

HURRICANE IDA POISED TO RAPIDLY STRENGTHEN IN THE GULF OF MEXICO

Ida took advantage of a favourable environment and quickly strengthened into a hurricane on Friday afternoon as it approached Cuba.

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ida's maximum sustained winds are now 130 km/h, making the system a category one on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The storm made landfall in western Cuba early Friday afternoon. Hurricane Ida’s outer bands produced a 70 km/h wind gust in Key West, Florida. The system will emerge over the Gulf of Mexico overnight Friday and steadily track northwest through the Gulf on Saturday.

idatrack (1)

Hurricane Ida will likely undergo rapid intensification on Saturday and Sunday as it carves a path over very warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. The NHC warns that the storm will likely be a major hurricane by the time it reaches land.

IDA COULD PRODUCE “CATASTROPHIC” WIND DAMAGE ON NORTHERN GULF COAST

The hurricane is on track to make landfall in southern Louisiana during the day on Sunday. Hurricane Ida’s strong winds, storm surge, flooding rains, and tornadoes will have a wide reach that affects communities far away from the point of landfall.

The NHC’s Friday evening update warned of “potentially catastrophic wind damage” where Ida’s eyewall makes landfall. The agency’s latest forecast indicates that the hurricane’s maximum sustained winds could exceed 220 km/h at landfall. Strong winds will push well inland, potentially leading to widespread damage and power outages across the region.

MUST SEE: Hurricane Preparedness: What you need in your kit

A storm surge as deep as 4.5 m above ground level is possible from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mouth of the Mississippi River if the hurricane makes landfall at high tide. A dangerous and potentially life-threatening storm surge is possible as far west as southwestern Louisiana and as far east as the Alabama/Florida state line.

Story continues

Storm surge is seawater pushed inland by a tropical system’s strong and persistent winds. This kind of flooding is a significant threat to life and property whenever a hurricane makes landfall. The deepest storm surge is likely east of the hurricane’s path as it makes landfall.

idarain

Flooding rains are likely as Hurricane Ida makes landfall and pushes inland across the southeastern United States. Some communities near the point of landfall could see as much as 500 mm of rain from this storm. Elsewhere across the southeastern states, storm totals of 100-200 mm of rain will be common, leading to the potential for widespread flash flooding.

A risk for tornadoes also exists along and to the east of Ida’s track inland, likely covering portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama on Sunday and Monday.

Hurricane Ida is on track to hit the northern Gulf Coast at a sensitive time. Sunday is the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall in Louisiana and Mississippi. The historic storm’s flooding and aftermath killed more than 1,800 people in the area, leaving an indelible mark on the region’s residents.

THE GULF COAST IS EXTREMELY VULNERABLE TO STORM SURGE

"This is a potential disaster in the making for the Gulf of Mexico," says Tyler Hamilton, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. "This is a worst-case scenario to get an intensifying hurricane as it approaches the Gulf states," Hamilton added.

The northern Gulf Coast is a vulnerable spot for a strong hurricane to make landfall. The region has a long history of major hurricane landfalls, including Camille in 1969 and Katrina in 2005.

landfalls

One of the greatest threats from any storm to hit this region is storm surge. The terrain of the Gulf Coast makes this region extremely susceptible to storm surge.

For example, much of Louisiana’s coastline consists of flat swamps, marshes, and beaches. This terrain offers little resistance to a storm surge, allowing seawater to push many kilometres inland from the coast.

The predicted path of the storm is particularly concerning for New Orleans, Louisiana. The majority of neighbourhoods there reside at or below sea level, leaving the city prone to flooding from both storm surge and heavy rainfall.

STORM WILL TAX REGION’S MEDICAL RESOURCES AMID SPIKE IN VIRUS CASES

Making matters worse, the southern United States is in the midst of a sharp spike in coronavirus cases. Hundreds of thousands of new cases have been reported across the region in the past few weeks.

TSIdaCovidCases

Many hospitals across the southern states are overwhelmed by the influx of coronavirus patients. The New York Times reported last week that there were no intensive care beds left in the entire state of Alabama on August 18, a reflection of the dire situation in this part of the U.S. This storm and its potential aftermath could further stretch medical workers and resources to their limits.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest on Hurricane Ida.