If Ida forces Saints-Packers opener to move, Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium is option

The New Orleans Saints are practicing at AT&T Stadium this week after fleeing ahead of Hurricane Ida.

Ida hit the Louisiana coast on Sunday and the storm left much of the city without power and dealing with floods.

Saints head coach Sean Payton contacted the Cowboys about using AT&T Stadium several days in advance of the storm’s landfall.

“They were able to secure accommodations [in the area],” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on KRLD/105.3 “The Fan” on Monday. “It’s just great that we’re able to help them. It’s a heartbreaking situation with what’s going on there in south Louisiana. It’s just very difficult for anybody living in that area.”

The Saints will practice in Arlington Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, Payton said, and then reassess the situation. Payton suggested that returning to the team’s practice facility in Metairie, La., later this week is unlikely.

“I honestly think in the next three days that we’ll know what our next step is,” Payton told The Times-Picayune. “We’re pretty sure it’s not going to be returning to Metairie anytime soon to start practices. I think that’s unrealistic.”

The Saints open the season hosting the Green Bay Packers at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Payton told reporters that no decision had been made on whether that game will be moved. The NFL is likely waiting to assess the lingering fallout from the storm.

“Obviously, we’ll have a Plan B,” Payton said. “A lot of things from a priority standpoint are more important for our city. We fully anticipate starting the season with Green Bay and the question is where will it be at.”

Jones offered his prayers to the Saints and all those affected by the storm.

“Our prayers go out to all of the families, and even for the ones who ended up leaving,” he said. “Certainly they’re on pins and needles when you think about your home being in harm’s way, that’s a difficult situation and you pray for the ones who weren’t able to get out for whatever reason.”

The Cowboys, who open the season Sept. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida, typically practice at The Star facility in Frisco. The only events scheduled at AT&T Stadium in the next 15 days are the All-State Kickoff Classic featuring Kansas State and Stanford on Saturday and the Latin band Los Bukis on Sept. 15. The Cowboys don’t play at the stadium until hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football on Sept. 27. Two days prior the stadium hosts the Southwest Classic between Arkansas and Texas A&M. Other than that, however, the stadium is free.

It would be an option for the NFL if New Orleans isn’t prepared to host the season-opener on Sept. 12.

“Hopefully they work their way through it and able to make their way through this storm and come out the back end,” Jones said. “We want to do anything and everything we can to help the Saints organization. We obviously have great proximity to their market and want to do anything and everything we can to help them.”