ICYMI: LeAnn Rimes Looked Like A Legit Goddess In A Sheer Dress



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Grammy award winning artist LeAnn Rimes hit the 2022 CMT Music Awards in what has to be one of our favorite looks yet!

The Blue singer made a special appearance at this year's award show ahead of the premiere of a special CMT Crossroads episode in honor of her 25th career anniversary.

Fans have already dubbed it "legendary."

Grammy award winning artist LeAnn Rimes hit the 2022 CMT Music Awards in what has to be one of our favorite looks yet!

The Blue singer made a special appearance at this year's award show ahead of the premiere of a special CMT Crossroads episode in honor of her 25th career anniversary. Fans have already dubbed it "legendary." Considering the fact that LeAnn will be joined by other country music powerhouses Carly Pearce, Mickey Guyton, Ashley McBryde and Brandy Clark, we can't think of a better way to describe it.

Red carpet events are known to turn into a runway of the latest trends and styles. Some people hit it right on the head while others can sometimes fall short. At this year's CMT Music Awards red carpet, LeAnn completely owned it as she rocked a sparkling leotard draped with a flowing mesh gown. To say that the 39-year-old looked stunning would be an understatement. She shared her look with fans on Instagram and wrote, "we call this 'god(dess) work' 💎" as a nod to her upcoming album God's Work.

Along with a few snapshots with celebrities Maren Morris, Monica, and Martina McBride, LeAnn shared beautiful photos from the red carpet. Fans ran to the comments to leave a flood of heart eye emojis and messages like:

"So beautiful Goddess!"

"EVERYTHING 🙌🙌🙌"

"Living for this whole era… people have NO idea 🤩"

"Radiant in and out!! Love seeing you back there shining bright 🤩💖"

"You looked radiant and perfectly placed back on that @cmt stage! ❤️❤️❤️"

Story continues

Other fans used the comments to point out their excitement for this era in LeAnn's career and we're right there with them! Between her angelic appearance at the award show, an upcoming album, upcoming "the story...so far tour," and CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends that's set to premiere April 14 on CMT or Paramount+ (whew that's a ton), we can't wait to see what else LeAnn has in the works.

You Might Also Like