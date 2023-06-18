ICYMI, Here's Everything Gabrielle Union Wore for Her Most Recent — and Very Stylish — Press Tour

While promoting 'The Perfect Find' and 'Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50,' the actress lit up New York and Miami with one fashionable hit after another

Getty Images (4)

Geographic Prints

Gotham/GC Images

Gabrielle Union kicked off her whirlwind tour with this graphic black and white look. The black and white structured check-print top was the perfect contrast to the polka-dot slim-fit skirt.

A Neutral Palette

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gabrielle Union kept with the neutral palette for this all-gray monochromatic look. She wore a heather-gray mini dress underneath a floor-length gray coat, leaving her maroon shoes as her only pop of color.

She's a Barbie Girl

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gabrielle Union leaned into the Barbiecore trend with this hot-pink Versace look. She wore the structured pink coat over a pink mini dress and accessorized with copper-hued heels.

All Denim, All the Time

Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty

For her appearance on Good Morning America, Gabrielle Union took the Canadian Tuxedo to the extreme. She wore this all-denim jumpsuit with an exaggerated waistline for her spot on the morning show.

Classic LBD

Gotham/GC

Gabrielle Union knows how to rock a little black dress, and she did just that here with this one. Her dress featured a slightly plunging neckline that was demure enough to be worn during the daytime and also included a beaded fringe hemline.

Amped-Up LBD

Craig Barritt/Getty

Not one to settle for just one LBD, Gabrielle Union brought out another option for her appearance at the Q New York, an Aston Martin boutique. This LBD featured a sheer neckline for added drama, and she paired it with a black handbag and jewels.

A Peek of Skin

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gabrielle Union was easy and breezy in her all-white look that she paired with a special edition Prada Galleria bag. She left most of the buttons undone and posed with the shirt held to the side, offering a peek of her toned tummy.

Posing in Prada

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gabrielle Union coordinated her Prada pieces, including her special edition bag and her leather shell tank with logo insignia while posing for photographers on the streets of New York.

LBD with a Twist

Noam Galai/Getty

Instead of turning to a classic LBD, Gabrielle picked a LBD — little brown dress for the premiere of The Perfect Find at the Tribeca Film Festival. Her Prada mini was covered in stone and jewel embellishments and she added a super long ponytail to her hair for the perfect accessory.

Coordinated Colorblocking

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Gabrielle Union then headed down to Miami to continue her press tour, choosing this colorblocked black, red, yellow and green floor-length gown. The body-hugging silhouette was understated yet felt like the perfect amount of color for the Miami backdrop.

Dare to Bare

Jason Koerner/Getty

Gabrielle Union made a very cheeky appearance at the Perfect Find screening at Miami's American Black Film Festival in this mostly sheer Burc Akyol gown that showed off a glimpse of her backside.

