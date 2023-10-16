ICYMI: Dua Lipa Returns to Social Media With Newly Dyed "Red Velvet" Inches

Dua Lipa has recently embarked on an exciting new adventure on social media. By erasing all traces of her past memories on Instagram, the star has reemerged with a jaw-dropping hair update, leaving us in awe of her delicious "Red Velvet" hair color.

The star captioned the post, "Miss me?" This immediately sparked a flurry of comments speculating about the release of the new album and urging her to drop it as soon as possible. For those who've been keeping up with Lupa, in an interview with T Magazine, the singer revealed that her upcoming album draws inspiration from the psychedelic music of the 1970s. With the fan-reaction to her hit "Dance The Night," she appears to be embracing a carefree attitude and doing whatever she wants.

In light of the well-deserved excitement, Lipa returned to IG on October 12, starting a riot with her new red velvet inches, which is quite the departure from her signature midnight black hair. This update comes just in time as the fall is settling in, which serves as a reminder to bookmark the "Red Velvet" hue while you can, ahead of your upcoming color appointment.

Celebs like Lipa have been leading our hairstyle, makeup and nail choices for the last several years, so it will be to no one's surprise when her newest color turns out to be one of the leading colors to take over the winter months.