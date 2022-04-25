Who is Brett Oppenheim's ex-girlfriend, Tina Louise?

The arrival of Selling Sunset season five means we're back to being obsessed with the lives of the show's cast. And, of course, that includes twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Fans have already seen plenty of Jason's relationship with agent Chrishell Stause in the new season - but we've also had a glimpse into Brett's relationship with (now ex) girlfriend Tina Louise too.

Here's everything we know about Tina Louise and her relationship with Brett, including when they got together and what happened when they split.

Who is Brett Oppenheim's ex-girlfriend, Tina Louise?

Brett's girlfriend Tina pops up throughout Selling Sunset season five - including in episode one when she and Brett take a trip to Mykonos with Jason, Chrishell, Mary and Romain.

The 40-year-old model grew up in Australia, and she now lives in LA. As well as modelling, Tina is also a co-owner of three businesses according to her Instagram bio on her profile @tinalouise.

The first is a vegetarian and vegan Mexican restaurant called Sugar Taco with two locations in LA, while the other two are both listed as 'coming soon'. One is a vegan butcher shop opening this year named The Plant Butchers, and the second is a tequila drink brand called Azucar Tequila. So, yep, there are a lot of strings to her bow!

Tina and Brett first got together in Spring 2021, soon making things Instagram official by sharing a bunch of loved-up PDA snaps.

In April 2021, Brett posted a series of photos with Tina, captioned: "Nice little vacation from Selling Sunset drama! 🇲🇽" The following month, he posted more couple photos along with the caption: "No filming on Sundays, only volleyball please and @tinalouise."

At the time, Brett's friends came out in support of the relationship, taking to the comments section to share their love for the couple. "OMGGGGG! Amazing couple! Can I have her?! 😂😍" said fellow Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, while a fan commented "You guys are adorable together."

When did Brett and Tina split up?

Despite Tina appearing in Selling Sunset season five, sadly she and Brett have now split up. The pair called things off in December 2021, with Tina citing Jason and Chrishell's breakup as something which caused her to rethink her own relationship with Brett. What's more, Brett even announced their split on the same day as Jason and Chrishell. Takes twinning to a new level, right?

Tina reportedly told TMZ in January 2022, "Oh we broke up. It's okay; we're still friends. Well, you know, we were together for eight months, so it got to a point where I wanted to take the next step in the relationship, and he wasn't quite there yet," [via the Daily Mail].

She added, "I think maybe the relationship with Chrishell and Jason may have prompted me to sort of ask more questions with Brett, and then that sort of ended the relationship."

Back in December, Brett also shared a post about the pair's "friendship," alongside a set of pictures with Tina. Adding text to the images, he wrote, "Tina is the most genuine, loving, beautiful woman I could have ever dreamed of, with the most breathtaking smile. I will always love her and be her friend."

Writing a caption for the post, Brett added, "I am grateful for you Tina. For your love, your laugh, your smile, and for our enduring friendship."

Seems like these two are still on good terms, then!

Selling Sunset season five is streaming on Netflix now.

