ICYMI: Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion's Chrome 'Renaissance' Nails Are Literally "1 of 1"

We've had a Renaissance of a summer, with Beyonce's tours dominating our social media feeds. But it was the Houston, Texas Renaissance experience that truly gagged us. Megan Thee Stallion, who also hails from HTX, joined Queen Bey on stage to deliver a sickening performance of their remix of the hit song "Savage." The crowd went wild for this powerhouse duo, but as beauty enthusiasts, we couldn't help but be captivated by the details of both stars' manicures.

Bey underwent her infamous wardrobe change, transitioning from an all-silver lewk to a camo print look to match Meg's. For the occasion, both of the girls nails were equally eye-catching, adorned with intricate details and XXL length. Both sets of nails incorporated touches of shimmering silver to complement the disco, LGBTQIA+ ball-inspired atmosphere of the tour.

The Renaissance-inspired nails were curated by Coca Michelle, a celeb manicurist with a track record of working with renowned clients such as Cardi B and more. Michelle designed bespoke nail art for both Beyoncé and Megan.

Michelle ingeniously created XXL chrome stiletto press-ons that were affixed to the gloves for Bey. The tops of the nails boasted a reflective silver lacquer, accentuated by silver gems positioned at the center of each nail. On the undersides of the Queen's nails, a sleek black polish showcased impeccably etched letters spelling out the word "unique."

For Thee Stallion, Michelle went with ultra-long French nails that are shaped like lipstick bullets. The nails have a base color of olive green, which beautifully complements the Hottie's stage fit. Additionally, the gradient French tip matches Queen Bey's silver theme.

ICYMI, the looks were "unique" if we say so ourselves.