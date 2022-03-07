Icy, unsafe roads force schools in Kansas City to hold virtual learning, cancel classes

Several school districts in the Kansas City area have canceled classes or will have virtual learning because of icy, hazardous roads from an overnight winter storm.

The schools affected are primarily in Kansas City’s Northland, which was the hardest hit in the metro by the the storm.

Here’s a listing of schools that have announced they are closing or turning to virtual learning on Monday.

Atchison Public Schools have canceled classes.,

Bonner Springs has canceled classes.

Kearney School District has canceled classes.

Liberty Public Schools will have a virtual learning day.

North Kansas City Schools will have a virtual learning day.

Park Hill Schools will have a virtual learning day.

Platte County Schools have canceled classes.

Smithville School District has canceled classes.

West Platte Schools have canceled classes.