Icy system may bring travel, power impacts to parts of the East Coast

Watch for some slick and icy surfaces this weekend in parts of Atlantic Canada as a system moves in, bringing icy precipitation along with some snow and rain.

The threat for ice arrives in New Brunswick, eastern parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Saturday overnight. Freezing rain and ice pellets are forecast into Sunday morning, so untreated roadways and surfaces may be extremely icy when waking up.

Eastern parts of the Maritimes, and especially P.E.I., have the threat for seeing the most significant ice accretion from this weekend system with 5-15 mm of ice possible. A few power outages cannot be completely ruled out for localized areas.

The system will also dish out hefty snowfall for parts of the region, with 5-15 cm for northern New Brunswick and 15-25 cm for western Newfoundland through Sunday.

As the system advances towards Newfoundland for Sunday, a narrow line of freezing rain and ice pellets is forecast to spread over the island in the afternoon and into the overnight with a brief period of icy conditions.

Watch the video above to get the full forecast details for Atlantic Canada this weekend.