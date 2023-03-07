Icy stretches and some snow in parts of Ireland

Cillian Sherlock, PA
·1 min read

The Irish weather agency has warned of icy stretches and some lying snow in parts of the country.

An ice warning had been in place for the entire island overnight but that expired at 10am on Tuesday.

Irish forecaster Met Eireann had issued a Status Yellow ice warning while the UK Met Office had issued a yellow snow and ice warning for Northern Ireland.

The warning was due to the risk of hazardous conditions during freezing temperatures including icy stretches on roads and paths.

Spring weather Mar 7th 2023
Snow blankets the townland of Ardateggle in County Laois in the Republic of Ireland, as a cold front passes over the UK and Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Falls of sleet and snow in the south and south-west of Ireland are expected to clear away for a “cold, mostly sunny and dry day”, according to Met Eireann.

Temperatures are not expected to exceed 6C before a “very cold and frosty night”.

Overnight, there will be lowest temperatures of -4C to 0C, falling as low as -5C or -6C degrees in Ulster and the north west.

A Met Eireann meteorologist attributed the cold weather to northerly airflow moving over the country, introducing sharp frosts at night.

“A cold bright day on Tuesday will be followed by a very cold night on Tuesday night with widespread frost and some icy stretches. Outbreaks of sleet or snow may develop late in the night in Cork and Kerry,” forecaster Gerry Murphy said.

