Icy mix across Atlantic Canada could threaten power, travel issues

The Atlantic provinces will kick off astronomical spring on Sunday with a winter storm rolling across the region. We’ll see a little bit of everything from this system: heavy rain in the south, freezing rain in the north, and a messy mix across Newfoundland. With snow and freezing rain in the forecast, travel isn’t recommended overnight Saturday into Sunday. We could see power outages in the hardest-hit areas. More on what to expect this weekend, below.

THROUGH SUNDAY: MESSY MIX WILL MAKE FOR TRICKY TRAVEL, COULD CUT POWER

A slew of warnings are in effect up and down the East Coast ahead of this storm. Rainfall warnings pain the southern coasts of Nova Scotia, while freezing rain warnings stretch across central New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton. Winter storm and snowfall warnings blanket the northern Maritimes and parts of Newfoundland.

Precipitation will begin as snow in the afternoon in northern New Brunswick and then transition through freezing rain overnight into Sunday morning before changing to rain. Southern areas will see a rain-snow mix to start, then change to rain, at times heavy, in the evening. The rain is expected to taper to showers Sunday morning.

ATLIce
ATLIce

Precipitation will move into the rest of the Maritimes overnight Saturday into Sunday. Flurries or ice pellets will quickly change over to freezing rain in Nova Scotia. The wintry mix will continue into Sunday morning in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island before changing to rain.

The highest ice accretion potential falls across Prince Edward Island, northern Nova Scotia, and central New Brunswick. Power outages and tree limb damage are possible when ice accretions reach or exceed about 10 mm. Prepare now for potential power outages across the affected areas.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and extremely hazardous. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," ECCC says in its freezing rain warning.

NLTiming
NLTiming

Cooler temperatures throughout the atmosphere will allow precipitation to fall as mostly snow across the northern Maritimes and Newfoundland.

In Newfoundland, snow and blowing snow will begin Sunday morning before transitioning through ice pellets and freezing rain to rain by the evening. Snowfall amounts will vary considerably, with the heaviest rates and largest accumulations expected to occur over higher terrain.

Folks across northern New Brunswick can expect to see 5-15 cm of snow through Sunday, while 10-20 cm of snow could fall across western and northern Newfoundland, and storm totals of 5-15 cm are possible across southeastern sections of the island.

ATLSnow
ATLSnow

With strong winds, travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

THE WEEK AHEAD: COOLER, WATCHING ANOTHER SYSTEM

There will be heavy snow for western Newfoundland on the back side of the system into Monday.

We’ll see cooler air spread across Atlantic Canada behind the system. Daytime highs around seasonal will feel cool compared to the above-seasonal temperatures we’ve seen for much of the region in recent days.

ATLWed
ATLWed

Another low-pressure system will eye the Atlantic provinces late next week, with all types of precipitation possible.

Thumbnail courtesy of Christine Filipowich, taken in Sydney, N.S.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast across Atlantic Canada.

