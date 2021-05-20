ICSI CSEET Result 2021 to Be Announced Today, Here’s How to Check
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is all set to declare the result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on Thursday, 20 May. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result at 3 PM on ICSI's official website: icsi.edu.
ICSI CSEET was conducted on 8 and 10 May 2021.
The result will be declared along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks.
"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement shall be issued to the candidates," reads the official notification released by ICSI.
How to Check ICSI CSEET Result
Visit ICSI's official website: icsi.edu
Click on ICSI CSEET May 2021 result link on the homepage.
Login using your registered credentials.
Your result will appear on your screen.
Download and save it for future use.
ICSI CSEET July Registration
ICSI CSEET July 2021 session registration window is currently open. Candidates who want to register for the same can do it ICSI's official website: icsi.edu.
Last date to register for CSEET July is 15 June 2021, and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on 10 July 2021.
