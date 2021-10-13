ICSI CS Professional exam 2021 results declared at icsi.edu; check direct link here

The results of the Company Secretary (CS) Professional course examinations, June 2021 session have been declared by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday, 13 October. Candidates, who had appeared for the exam, can now check their scores by visiting the official website at https://icsi.edu/home/.

To access the scores, students should log in using their roll number and registration number on the portal.

Simple steps to check ICSI CS professional exam result:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://icsi.edu/home/.

Step 2: Select the exam taken and submit the roll number and registration number.

Step 3: After clicking on submit, within a few seconds the ICSI CS professional exam result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Kindly, check your scores properly.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the same for future use or reference.

Check the direct link here: https://icsi.examresults.net/.

Among the many candidates, Vaishnavi Badrinarayan Biyani has ranked first in the CS professional examination in the new syllabus, while Eshan Manoj Loiya has topped in the old syllabus.

List of rank holders in the new syllabus: https://www.icsi.edu/media/ResultJ2021/PP_N/ProvisionalMeritListProfNS.pdf

List of rank holders in the old syllabus: https://www.icsi.edu/media/ResultJ2021/PP_O/ProvisionalMeritListProfOS.pdf

For the uninitiated, the ICSI CS Executive, Foundation, and Professional examination were conducted from 10 to 20 August, this year. Moreover, the Foundation exam was held in a computer-based mode while few exams of CS Executive and Professional programmes were conducted in Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) format.

In an official notification, the institute had informed that the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Foundation and Executive courses will be uploaded on the official website. Also, the Marks Statement will immediately be uploaded after the declaration of results so that candidates can download them for reference, use, and records in the future.

Story continues

The Result-cum-Marks Statement for the Professional course exam will be dispatched to the candidate's registered address, the notice further stated.

Meanwhile, the results of the Executive and Foundation exams will also be declared by the Institute today at 2.00 pm and 4.00 pm, respectively.

Also See: ICSI CS June 2021: Results to be declared today; check timings and steps

ICSI CS 2021: Result date announced for professional, executive, and foundation programs

ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021 to be held on 3, 4 Jan; check timings, schedule here

Read more on Education by Firstpost.