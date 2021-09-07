ICSI CS Foundation Exam 2021: Admit cards released; download them at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the CS Foundation exam 2021 hall tickets (June session). The admit cards have been released on the official website of ICSI, https://icsi.edu/home/.

Candidates should note that to download ICSI CS Foundation admit cards, they will have to enter their respective registration number and correct text shown on the login page.

As per the latest update, the institute has scheduled to conduct the computer-based examination (CBE) on 11 and 12 September in lab/centre based mode for students who could not appear for the CS Foundation exam which was held on 13 and 14 August in remote proctored mode from anywhere in the country.

"The candidates are required to check their email including spam or junk folder for the same, download and take out the print for their reference, use and strict compliance," an official notice reads.

Further in the notice, the institute has informed that self-declaration form, admit card, and important instructions to examinees have been sent to all eligible candidates at their registered email id.

Steps to download ICSI CS Foundation admit card 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://icsi.edu/home/

Step 2: Search and Go to the 'Latest ICSI' section which is on the homepage. Then click on download admit card link available on the screen

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their registration number and unique text and then submit

Step 4: Within few seconds, the ICSI admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Finally, download the ICSI admit card and keep a printout of the same

Here is the direct link to download the admit cards

The few important details that need to be checked properly on the CS Foundation admit card include the name of the candidate, exam centre details, photograph and signature, registration number, exam-day instructions, name of CS Foundation paper, and reporting time of the exam.

