ICSI CS exams June 2021 session results to be out on 13 October; check details here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that it will declare the results of the CS Professional, Executive and Foundation Programme Examinations, June 2021 session on 13 October. Once released, candidates can view their scorecards by visiting the official website at https://icsi.edu/.

As per the official notification, the scorecards of the CS Professional June 2021 Examination, both New and Old syllabus, are expected to be out at 11 am on 13 October. While the results of the Executive Programme exam, both Old and New syllabus, will be out at 2 pm on the same day.

The grades of the CS Foundation Programme June 2021 exams will be released at 4 pm on 13 October.

The ICSI has also announced the exam schedule for the December 2021 session. The exams of the ICSI Professional Programme, both Old and New Syllabus, as well as the Executive Programme, Old and New syllabus, are set to be held from 21 to 30 December. The exams will be held in a single session from 2 pm to 5 pm. The applications for the same are expected to open from 14 October.

As per Scroll, ICSI had earlier stated that students of the CS Executive and Professional Programme (2012 old syllabus) will be allowed a second attempt in December, if they have appeared for the ongoing July 2021 session.

The result cum statement of marks is set to be released online only for the CS Executive and Foundation Programme Examinations June 2021. No physical copy of the results will be released.

For the CS Professional Programme June 2021 exams, the scorecards of the Old and New syllabus exams would be sent to the registered address of students after the announcement of results online. Candidates are expected to get a physical copy of their results within 30 days. If any issue arises, applicants should contact exams@icsi.edu with their details.

The ICSI Foundation, Executive and Professional Programmes June 2021 session exams were held from 10 to 20 August. The CS Foundation exams were also held on 11 and 12 September. While the Foundation exam was held in online mode, some exams of the CS Professional and Executive courses were held in OMR format.

