ICSI CS 2021 Exam Schedule Released, Check Dates Here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that the company secretaries examination for the professional course for June 2021 will be held on a pre-scheduled date. The ICSI, on August 13, released a notification stating that the CS exams will be conducted on August 20.

The official statement reads, “The Company Secretaries Examination will be held on 20th August 2021, as scheduled, as per the Time Table hosted on the institute’s website. There is no change in Time Table as announced earlier.”

CS executive programme for old and new syllabus examinations for June 2021 session has already been started on August 10 and will conclude on August 18 while the professional programme exam for old and new syllabus will be held on August 20. The examination will be conducted in single-shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

ICSI will activate the opt-out link for the students who do not want to appear for the June examination from August 21 to September 4 on their official website. The students willing to avail of the opt-out service will require to submit a COVID-19 positive report of themselves or of any immediate relative.

Earlier, the ICSI had announced that the CS examinations for the foundation programme of the June 2021 session were to be conducted in remote proctored mode due to Covid-19. Students were allowed to write the exam from their homes through their laptops or desktop with internet connectivity. However, those who do not have a laptop or desktop facility or having software/network-related issues are instructed to write the examinations from the examination centres. The ICSI CS foundation exam 2021 is being conducted at multiple centres in 61 cities across the country.

As per the official statement, candidates will have to secure at least 40 per cent marks in each paper, that is, paper -1, paper-2, paper-3 and paper-4 separately, and 50 per cent marks in aggregate of all papers to pass the Foundation Programme Examination. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

