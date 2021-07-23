ICSE, ISC Results to Be Declared at 3 pm on 24 July

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) at 3 pm on Saturday, 24 July.

The CISCE had cancelled the 2021 ICSE and ISC exams due to the pandemic and had announced that the results will be evaluated using an alternative marking scheme.

The Marking Scheme

ICSE (Class 10)

For the evaluation of Class 10 results, the board will take into consideration:

The average marks scored by students in various tests/exams conducted by the school in Classes 9 and 10 in academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively in percentage.

The marks for project work and practical exams for the 2021 ICSE exams.

ISC (Class 12)

For the evaluation of class 12 results, the board will take into consideration:

The average marks scored by students in various tests/exams conducted by the school in Classes 11 and 12 respectively in 2019-20 and 2020-21 in percentage.

Class 10 average marks (English + best four subjects) for students who did Class 10 from another board.

The marks for the project work and 2021 ISC practical exams.

