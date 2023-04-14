Icreon Appoints Industry Veteran as Its Chief Strategy Officer

Icreon Hires Experienced Leader Mitsy Lopez Baranello to Drive Client Digital Strategy Amidst Rapid Growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Icreon®, a leading digital transformation agency, is proud to announce the appointment of Mitsy Lopez Baranello as its Strategy Officer. In her new role, Lopez Baranello will lead the company's consulting and strategy efforts, ensuring that Icreon continues to deliver innovative solutions to its clients across the globe. The move comes as Icreon looks to scale operations and double-down on its strategic capabilities in serving businesses and enterprises.

"For over two decades, Icreon has aimed to be a strategic partner for brands as they embark on their digital transformation journey. Because of this, we're extremely excited to have Mitsy join our leadership team. Her experience in driving change in organizations through her deep expertise in digital business strategy will be invaluable to our entire client portfolio," said Himanshu Sareen, Icreon's Founder and CEO.

Lopez Baranello brings more than 25 years of experience in digital and experience strategy consulting to her new role at Icreon. Most recently, she was the Global Vice President for Experience Strategy at Huge, an IPG company, leading end-to-end experience strategy and digital transformation for the agency's largest businesses. Prior to Huge, she held strategic leadership roles at Publicis and Digitas, her career has spanned transformative work with the Fortune 500, consistently using strategic insight and technology to drive growth for her clients.

"I am thrilled to join Icreon and contribute to its strategy and consulting practice. In today's global market, digital transformation is becoming more critical than ever, as businesses seek to unlock new opportunities through personalized and AI-driven digital experiences. I believe Icreon is uniquely positioned to help businesses achieve these goals, and I am excited to be a part of that journey," said Lopez Baranello.

This appointment comes at a time of rapid growth for Icreon as the company continues to expand its footprint across North America. Icreon drives growth and operational improvements for its clients by placing data, technology, and AI at the core, and creating personalized digital experiences at scale across various touchpoints such as mobile, cloud, connected, and other interactive digital experiences.

