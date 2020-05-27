ICPT Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Intercept" or "the Company") (ICPT). Investors who purchased Intercept securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/icpt.

The investigation concerns whether Intercept and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 22, 2020, Intercept issued a press release announcing that "the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified Intercept that its tentatively scheduled June 9, 2020 advisory committee meeting (AdCom) relating to the company's new drug application (NDA) for obeticholic acid (OCA) for the treatment of liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) has been postponed" in order to "accommodate the review of additional data requested by the FDA that the company intends to submit within the next week." On this news, Intercept's stock price fell $11.18 per share, or 12.19%, to close at $80.51 per share on May 22, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Intercept shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/icpt. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

