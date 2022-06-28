Icosavax Announces Positive Topline Interim Phase 1/1b Results for VLP Vaccine Candidate IVX-121 Against RSV

Icosavax, Inc.
·8 min read
Icosavax, Inc.
Icosavax, Inc.

- IVX-121 demonstrated robust immunologic response to RSV, with comparable Geometric Mean Titer (GMT) levels achieved at Day 28 in both young and older adult groups -

- IVX-121 was generally well tolerated with no vaccine-related SAEs -

- Provides initial indication of a differentiated VLP platform technology -

- Icosavax plans to file an IND submission and initiate a Phase 1 trial for IVX-A12, a combination bivalent RSV + hMPV VLP candidate, in 2H 2022 –

- Company to host conference call/webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT -

SEATTLE, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icosavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICVX), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases and a vision of creating pan-respiratory vaccines for older adults, today announced positive topline interim results from its Phase 1/1b clinical trial of IVX-121, a VLP displaying a prefusion stabilized Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) F antigen, in young and older adults.

“I’m delighted to share these topline, interim data from our Phase 1/1b trial in RSV, in which IVX-121 demonstrated a robust immunologic response in both young and older adult groups. Importantly, we believe these Phase 1/1b data provide initial validation of our underlying VLP technology. They also reaffirm our strategy to combine multiple pathogen targets in one vaccine,” said Adam Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Icosavax. “As planned, Icosavax will now progress development of IVX-121 combined with a human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP, as our IVX-A12 bivalent vaccine candidate. We believe IVX-A12 could be unique in providing protection against these two leading causes of pneumonia, each of which currently lack an approved vaccine.”

IVX-121 Phase 1/1b Trial Design

The Phase 1/1b clinical trial of IVX-121 is a randomized, observer-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-center study designed to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of three dose levels of IVX-121, with and without aluminum hydroxide adjuvant, in healthy young and older adults.

The Phase 1 part of the trial enrolled 90 healthy young adults aged 18-45 years. The Phase 1b part of the trial enrolled 130 healthy older adults aged 60-75 years. Subjects were administered a single dose of IVX-121 at one of three dose levels (25, 75, 250 µg), with or without aluminum hydroxide adjuvant, or placebo.

The primary outcomes of the study were safety and immunogenicity up to 28 days post-vaccination; neutralizing antibodies to RSV-A and RSV-B were measured in international units (IU/mL) using the WHO international reference standard. The trial was intended to inform the dose of IVX-121 to be evaluated in combination with Icosavax’s hMPV VLP in an upcoming Phase 1 clinical trial of the company’s RSV/hMPV bivalent vaccine candidate IVX-A12.

Topline Results

Safety:

In this Phase 1/1b study, IVX-121 was generally well-tolerated across all dosage groups.

  • Solicited local and systemic adverse events (AEs) were generally mild or moderate, without dose-limiting reactogenicity.

    • In the older adult target population, across the six dosage groups for IVX-121 with or without adjuvant, the proportion of subjects experiencing any systemic AE within seven days was 11-33%, and similar to 21% for placebo.

  • The most common local and systemic AEs were injection site tenderness, headache and fatigue.

  • There were no serious AEs related to vaccine, AEs of special interest, or AEs leading to discontinuation.

Immunogenicity:

In this Phase 1/1b study, IVX-121 induced a robust immune response in both young and older adult groups.

  • The data indicated a dose-independent response, including at the lowest non-adjuvanted dose (25 µg).

  • No additional benefit from the aluminum hydroxide adjuvant was observed at any dosage level in either portion of the study.

  • Geometric mean titers for RSV-A and RSV-B were in comparable ranges for both groups.

Young Adults (Phase 1):

  • In young adults, across dosage groups, IVX-121 induced Geometric Mean Titers (GMTs) in RSV-A neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) of up to 7,687 IU/mL compared to 1,100 IU/mL for placebo at Day 28.

    • These titers corresponded to a Geometric Mean Fold Rise (GMFR) versus baseline up to 10-fold for IVX-121 at Day 28.

Older Adults (Phase 1b):

  • GMT responses in IU/mL for older adults were comparable with those for young adults.

    • Across dosage groups, IVX-121 induced GMTs in RSV-A nAbs of up to 7,561 IU/mL compared to 1,692 IU/mL for placebo at Day 28.

    • GMFR at Day 28 was up to 6-fold, reflecting higher baseline titers in the older adults group.

“These topline interim data from our Phase 1/1b trial indicate that IVX-121 was generally well tolerated and elicited a strong and consistent response against RSV in healthy young and older adults. These data are particularly encouraging for the vulnerable older adult population with co-morbidities and increased risk for severe disease and hospitalization,” said Niranjan Kanesa-thasan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Icosavax. “The immunogenicity of IVX-121, even at very low microgram dosage levels, and its favorable tolerability to the highest dose level, makes it well suited to a combination vaccine approach.”

Icosavax plans to submit an IND for IVX-A12 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and thereafter initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in 2H 2022. This study will examine safety and immunogenicity of bivalent (RSV/hMPV) formulations, incorporating a single RSV dosage level and multiple hMPV dosage levels.

Interim data from the Phase 1/1b IVX-121 trial will also support a Phase 1b extension study, in which eligible older adults from the Phase 1b cohort will be followed out to 12 months to assess durability of response.

Conference Call and Webcast

Icosavax will host a conference call and a live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on June 28, 2022 to discuss the topline interim Phase 1/1b results for IVX-121. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 467-8978 for domestic callers, or (929) 517-0913 for international callers and reference conference ID: 6829745; or from the webcast link in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.icosavax.com. The webcast will be available in the investor relations section on the company's website for 30 days following the completion of the call.

About Icosavax

Icosavax is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative VLP platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases and a vision for combination and pan-respiratory vaccines. Icosavax’s VLP platform technology is designed to enable multivalent, particle-based display of complex viral antigens, which it believes will induce broad, robust, and durable protection against the specific viruses targeted. Icosavax’s pipeline includes vaccine candidates targeting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human metapneumovirus (hMPV) and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), and an emerging program in influenza. Icosavax was formed in 2017 to advance the breakthrough VLP technology from the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington with the goal to discover, develop, and commercialize vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax is located in Seattle.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations and include but are not limited to: the potential for the company’s VLP platform to result in safe and effective vaccines against infectious diseases; the potential for IVX-A12 to serve as a safe and effective combination vaccine and provide protection against RSV and hMPV; and the company’s specific plans and anticipated timing to file an IND submission and initiate a Phase 1 trial for IVX-A12. Actual results or developments may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the company’s business, including, without limitation: the fact that topline results are based on preliminary analysis of key safety and immunogenicity data, and such data may change following a more comprehensive review of the data related to the clinical trial and such topline data may not accurately reflect the complete results of the clinical trial; the risk that interim results of a clinical trial do not predict final results and that one or more of the outcomes may materially change as follow-up on the outcome of any particular subject continues, as more subject data become available and following more comprehensive reviews of the data; the possibility of unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate immunogenicity or efficacy of IVX-121 or IVX-A12 that may limit development, regulatory approval, and/or commercialization; the possibility of disappointing results in later clinical trials despite promising results in earlier preclinical research or clinical trials; the possibility that cross study comparisons may not prove accurate as clinical data accrue or due to the inherent limitations of cross study comparisons; potential delays or difficulties in submission of an IND and the commencement, enrollment, and completion of the Phase 1b extension study for IVX-121, the planned Phase 1 trial for IVX-A12 and other clinical trials; the company’s approach to the discovery and development of vaccine candidates, which is novel and unproven; competing approaches limiting the commercial value of the company’s vaccine candidates and VLP vaccine technology; regulatory developments in the United States and other countries; potential disruption to the company’s operations and continued conduct of clinical trials from the COVID-19 pandemic or the conflict in Ukraine; and other risks described in the company’s prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact: 
Jessica Yingling, Ph.D.
Little Dog Communications Inc.
jessica@litldog.com
+1.858.344.8091

Investor Contact: 
Laurence Watts
Gilmartin Group, LLC
laurence@gilmartinir.com
+1.619.916.7620


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • The untapped potential of Raptors’ Christian Koloko

    Amit Mann is joined by NBA Draft analyst Rafael Barlowe to look at the strengths and weaknesses of Christian Koloko, how he fits with the Toronto Raptors and why the 22-year-old center already has way more to his game than what he's shown so far. Full podcast that also touches on Ron Harper Jr. is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel

  • Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors

    DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations. The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special. Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday. “We all want to win, but it’s just been one of those personal goals fo

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Chun perseveres, holds off Thompson to win Women's PGA

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — In Gee Chun rallied after losing the rest of her once-sizeable lead, overcoming a bogey-filled front nine to win the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday when Lexi Thompson faltered with her putter. Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., was the top Canadian, finishing tied for 16th place. Chun shot a 3-over 75 for the second consecutive day at Congressional, but that was enough to win her third major title by a stroke over Thompson and Minjee Lee. Chun, after leading by six

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon