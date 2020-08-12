Iconix Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2020

Total revenue of $22.3 million compared to $34.4 million in the prior year quarter.



GAAP Operating Income $3.5 million as compared to $18.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $11.4 million, compared to $20.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Continued to improve cost structure, decreasing SG&A expenses 9% from prior year quarter.

Completed Sale of Umbro China in July 2020 with net proceeds of $59.6 million and repaid $44.7 million of Senior Secured Term Loan.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICON) ("Iconix" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Bob Galvin, CEO commented, “With the onset of COVID-19 during the first quarter, we quickly responded to remove costs and preserve liquidity. During the second quarter while we continued those efforts, we also continued to develop our pipeline of future business, as we have signed 92 deals during 2020 for aggregate guaranteed minimum royalties of approximately $69 million. As we move forward, if we experience a slower recovery, or if further disruptions occur later in the year, we will be vigilant in an attempt to identify additional areas for cost savings.”

Galvin continued, “In late July, we closed the previously announced sale of Umbro China and realized net proceeds of over $59 million. Seventy five percent of the net proceeds were used to repay our Senior Secured Term Loan. We continue to look for other opportunities within our portfolio of brands to realize value.”

As previously disclosed, on July 10, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors determined to commence a process to broaden its exploration of strategic alternatives available to the Company to enhance shareholder value. The Board has authorized management and its external advisors to consider a broader range of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the Company, merger or other business combination, a recapitalization of its existing capital structure, financings or re-financings of its existing indebtedness, sales of equity and equity-linked securities, dispositions of discrete brands and related assets, licensing or other strategic transactions involving the Company, or any combination of the foregoing. This is in addition to the Company’s previously announced executed definitive agreements to sell the rights to the UMBRO and STARTER brands in China. In connection with such strategic review, the Company retained Ducera Partners LLC as a financial advisor, together with Dechert LLP, its existing legal counsel, to assist in this effort. There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction or specific course of action. The Company does not intend to disclose developments with respect to the exploration of strategic alternatives unless and until its Board of Directors has approved a specific transaction or course of action or the Company has otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law

second Quarter 2020Financial Results

GAAP Revenue by Segment

(000’s)

For the Three Months For the Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Licensing revenue: Women's $ 4,409 $ 8,171 $ 10,887 $ 16,538 Men's 2,957 6,614 9,713 17,550 Home 3,787 4,285 6,949 7,775 International 11,124 15,324 22,677 28,473 $ 22,277 $ 34,394 $ 50,226 $ 70,336

For the second quarter of 2020, total revenue was $22.3 million, a 35% decline, compared to $34.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Revenue across all segments was primarily negatively impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy. The 46% decrease in revenue in our Women’s segment was principally as a result of a decrease in licensing revenue from our Mudd and Candies brands. Revenue from the Men’s segment decreased 55% in the Current Quarter mainly due to a decrease in licensing revenue from our Buffalo and Umbro brands. Sales in our Home segment declined 12% principally due to a decrease in licensing revenue from our Cannon brand. Our International segment revenue declined 27% in the current quarter mainly due to decreases in Latin America and Europe.

SG&A Expenses:

Total SG&A expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were $15.0 million, a 9% decline compared to $16.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decline for the quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in advertising and compensation expense somewhat offset by an increase in bad debt expense.

Trademark and Investment Impairment:

In the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a non-cash trademark impairment charge of $5.2 million. The charge for the second quarter of 2020 was based on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related Sears/Kmart store closures on current and estimated future cash flows primarily on the fair value of the Joe Boxer and Cannon indefinite-lived trademarks.

Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA (1):

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP metric, and a reconciliation table is included below.

