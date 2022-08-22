Iconic Shanghai sites go dark as drought hits power supply

Annabelle Liang - Business reporter
·3 min read
Spectators look at a light show on the Bund promenade in Shanghai
The Bund is a draw for tourists in Shanghai

An iconic skyline in the Chinese city of Shanghai - called The Bund - will not be lit for two nights to save power, officials say.

The waterfront area - known for its mix of historical and futuristic buildings - is a popular tourist destination.

Elsewhere in China, major manufacturers in the Sichuan province told the BBC they had been hit by power cuts.

Large parts of the world's second largest economy face a severe drought amid a record-breaking heatwave.

In a notice on Sunday, the Shanghai Landscaping and City Appearance Administrative Bureau said buildings in the Bund, which are located along the city's largest river, will not be lit on Monday and Tuesday.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," it said, in the notice.

China issued its first national drought alert of the year last week, after areas including Shanghai in the Yangtze Delta region and Sichuan in southwest China experienced weeks of extreme heat.

The 'yellow alert' is the third most severe level on the official scale.

Officials in the Sichuan province, where temperatures have exceeded 40C (104F), said in a recent statement that rising temperatures and low rainfall, along with increased demand for air conditioning, had caused the power shortages.

The province has extended its power saving measures by five days to Thursday, according to media reports. These limit the power supply to some industrial businesses.

German carmaker Volkswagen told the BBC that its factory in Chengdu - which is the capital of Sichuan - remains shut.

A Volkswagen spokesperson said the firm expects "a slight delay" in deliveries that it could recover "in the near future".

"We are monitoring the situation and are in close exchange with our suppliers," the spokesperson added.

Apple supplier Foxconn, which also shut its plant in Sichuan, said the impact on its production was currently "not significant".

Meanwhile, Japanese auto giant Toyota told the BBC it was gradually resuming production in Sichuan "utilising in-house power generation".

People playing the tile-based game of mahjong in water to cool down at an attraction in Sichuan.
People playing the tile-based game of mahjong in water to cool down in Sichuan

The impact of power cuts are likely to be short-lived, Chenyu Wu, an associate analyst for China and North Asia at consultancy Control Risks, told the BBC.

"Local efforts to save power and boost generation are likely to help mitigate the power shortage situation in the coming weeks, especially if the much-hoped for end to the scorching heat wave arrives," he said.

Authorities have moved to induce rainfall in parts of central and southwest China amid a heatwave, which is the longest on record for the country.

Provinces around the drought-stricken Yangtze River - Asia's longest waterway - have turned to cloud seeding operations to combat the lack of rain, while Hubei and a number of other provinces have launched rockets carrying chemicals into the sky, according to local media.

But a lack of cloud cover has stalled efforts in some areas seeking to do the same.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • China fights brush fires, extends power rationing in drought

    Brush fires have forced the evacuation of more than 1,500 people in southwest China and power rationing for factories has reportedly been extended as weeks of record heat and drought batter the region. The drought and heat have wilted crops and caused rivers including the giant Yangtze to shrink, disrupting cargo traffic and reducing power supply from hydroelectric dams at a time of soaring demand for air conditioning.

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.

  • Ireland’s Europe Minister hopes Truss would set ‘good’ pattern on Brexit issues

    Thomas Byrne hopes that talks on resetting Brexit could still be held.

  • Trump treated my family like disposable pawns and tore us apart, says daughter of convicted Jan. 6 rioter

    Guy Reffitt was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in the Capitol riot. His daughter Peyton spoke to Insider about to cost to her family.

  • ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Recap: Once Upon a Time in Westeros…

    The 'Game of Thrones' prequel, set almost two centuries before the events of the hit HBO series, is finally here — and it does not disappoint

  • Pope urges dialogue over Church-state crisis in Nicaragua after bishop's arrest

    (Reuters) -Pope Francis on Sunday called for an "open and sincere" dialogue to resolve a stand-off between the Church and government in Nicaragua, following the arrest of a bishop who is a leading critic of President Daniel Ortega. Speaking to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter's Square for his weekly blessing, Francis made his first comments on the crisis in the Central American country, where in recent months authorities have detained priests while others have gone into exile. Francis, who did not specifically mention the arrest of the Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa in the north of the country, said he was following the situation in Nicaragua "with worry and pain" and asked for prayers for the country.

  • Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash

    WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week in the yearslong civil case involving what the plaintiffs’ lawyers called dangerously defective roofs on Ford pickup trucks, lawyer James Butler Jr. said Sunday. Melvin and Voncile Hill were killed in Ap

  • WRAPUP 3-China's scorching southwest extends power curbs as drought, heatwave continue

    China's scorched southwestern regions extended curbs on power consumption on Monday as they deal with dwindling hydropower output and surging household electricity demand during a long drought and heatwave. State weather forecasters issued a heat "red alert" for the 11th consecutive day on Monday, as extreme weather continues to play havoc with power supplies and damage crops.

  • Can Ethereum Fight Back Against the US’ Sweeping Censorship Attempt?

    In a world where Ethereum users don’t want to be censored, the idea of a user activated soft fork offers one way to push back.

  • How to Watch 'House of the Dragon'

    Here's when to plan your weekly watch parties (and avoid Twitter spoilers) for the highly-anticipated 'Game of Thrones' prequel.

  • Could hydrogen ease Germany's reliance on Russian gas?

    Why hydrogen might be one route for Germany to move away from dependence on Russian imports.

  • What to know about Prosser Creek Reservoir, where presumed body of Kiely Rodni found

    A volunteer team of divers said they found the body and car of missing teenager Kiely Rodni on Sunday.

  • How To Run In The Heat Without Suffering From Heatstroke

    With lighter evenings and significantly less rain, running in the summer can be much more enjoyable than running in the winter — but has its own challenges. The sun’s rays can be draining, so it can be tough to make the most out of your run. It can also be dangerous. The extra stress the hot weather puts on your body can put you at risk for dehydration, heat exhaustion, and even heatstroke, which can be life threatening, according to Mayo Clinic. But there’s a way to keep your runs strong and sa

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run