Iconic Reagan House in Fab 40s of Sacramento to hit market at $5 million. Take a look

The legendary Ronald Reagan House in the Fab 40s neighborhood of Sacramento will hit the market at just under $5 million, according to listing agent Kim Pacini Hauch of RE/MAX Gold.

Ronald and Nancy Reagan rented the English Tudor-style residence in East Sacramento during his term as governor from 1967 to 1975.

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home has not been on the market for 22 years, Hauch said. Only five families have previously lived in the gorgeous English Tudor-style residence that is steeped in history. It sits on about a half-acre of manicured landscaping and gardens, and spans nearly 7,000 square feet.

Built in 1929 for the Pollock family, the contractor of the iconic Tower Bridge, this English Tudor style home was designed by Dean & Dean Architects, Hauch said Thursday.

“This is an iconic home in Sacramento, and some might argue the most iconic residential home because of its affiliation to the former president of the United States,” said Ryan Lundquist, a Sacramento appraiser and housing market analyst. “Of course, even without famous occupants, the home is massive in size and has over half-an-acre, so it stands out no matter what.”

In an interview with the Sacramento Bee, Hauch touched on some of the standout features of the property.

“It’s in the most prestigious neighborhood in Sacramento, on the most iconic street in Sacramento, in the very best location on the most iconic street ... in the region,” Hauch said. “So just start with that.

She added: “East Sacramento is highly sought after, and 45th Street is the grand dame of real estate. And this is the grand dame of all homes on 45th Street.“

Nancy Reagan declared the governor’s mansion a “noisy firetrap” at the time she lived there, Hauch said. However, the home has been extensively remodeled as late as 2001.

“The magnificient two-story entry with sweeping staircase and crystal chandelier have hosted many events begging to say, ‘If these walls could talk,’” according to a news release on the home, which is located at 1341 45th St.

The mansion has stunning craftsmanship throughout its elegant formal rooms. There are seven fireplaces, hardwood floors, an elevator, chef’s gourmet kitchen, grand two-room master suite, full basement with a wine cellar and a media and game room.

The home “features some of the most beautiful finishes in the region,” the news release said. “The magical gardens and patios have hosted legendary events, community leaders and celebrities over the past nearly 100 years.”

“Pristine English gardens surround the home with a circular driveway and gated driveway to the two-car garage, plus there’s an artist studio/exercise room,” the news release said.

The price tag of $4.995 million makes it the most expensive listing in Sacramento.

“This price point competes with some of the highest-sales ever in the region,” Lundquist said, “It wouldn’t be the highest ever for the region. Over the past two months there was a $7 million sale in Loomis and a $6.15 million sale in Granite Bay, though there have only been seven recorded sales on MLS above $5 million ever. However, this would compete for the highest-price ever in Sacramento County. I am aware of only one other home that ever sold at five million or above in Sacramento County, and that was a private sale in Sierra Oaks Vista in 2019 — $5M exactly.”

The home’s significance in Sacramento and the world, for that matter, is not lost on Hauch.

“We’re talking about an international figure who markedly changed the world in so many ways,” she said. “When you think about Reagan’s accomplishments, so to have this have been his residence, from 1967 to 1975. You can only imagine, the strategies that were formulated in this house, which definitely precipitated is run for the president. So, if those walls could talk.”

The home last sold in 2000 for $1.765 million, according to public record.

The seller wishes to remain private, Hauch said, but “they are community leaders and business owners here in Sacramento.”