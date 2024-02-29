An Iconic Palm Springs Home by Pioneering Midcentury Architect William Krisel Just Hit the Market

Though several members of the Alexander family died in a plane crash back in the mid-1960s, the legacy of the construction company founded by George Alexander and his son Robert lives on in the 2,000-plus classic midcentury modern homes the developers built throughout the Southern California desert community of Palm Springs; and one of these historic gems just popped up for sale in the sought-after Vista Las Palmas neighborhood, asking $3.5 million.

Completed in the late 1950s, and designed by noted modernist architect William Krisel, this particular “Alexander Home” was last sold to former International Lease Finance Corp. CEO Henri Courpron and his wife Jennifer for $1.2 million in spring 2014 as a vacation getaway. Renovated and updated with modern amenities during the couple’s tenure—and one of the featured tours during Modernism Week 2022—the house still retains many of its original details, including Krisel’s signature butterfly roof.

A stylish living room is spotlighted by a floor-to-ceiling white brick fireplace and glass sliders opening to the backyard.

Nestled on a quarter-acre parcel at the foothills of the San Gorgonio Mountains, and dubbed “Maison Bleue Moderne,” the three-bedroom, four-bath abode has a little more than 2,300 square feet of Michelle Boudreau-designed living space inspired by the current owners’ “colorful personalities and passions for sailing and travel.” Think walls of glass throughout, paired with walnut and brass accents, eye-catching Ferguson light fixtures and recurring circular shapes.

Out front, the all-white structure is highlighted by clerestory windows and turquoise-hued double doors that lead into a private courtyard. Once inside, an open-concept great room wrapped in slatted wood panels is centered around a living room bedecked with a floor-to-ceiling white brick fireplace and reading nook sporting hanging ’70s-style swinging chairs. A dining area with a built-in credenza connects via a marble-clad bar to the sleekly designed kitchen, which is outfitted with a lengthy central island and seamless appliances.

The grounds include numerous spots ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining.

Tucked down a hallway are the bedrooms, including one that’s been converted into a multi-purpose lounging space, as well as a cozy master retreat accompanied by a boldly tiled bath equipped with dual vanities and a walk-in shower. Outdoors, the palm-laced grounds host a pool and raised spa, fireside sitting area, and built-in grill surrounded by a bar. There’s also an attached two-car garage out front.

The listing is held by Marianne Trintignac of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Click here for more photos of Maison Bleue Moderne.

Maison Bleue Moderne Palm Springs

