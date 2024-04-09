Iconic NC sandwich shop will be closed this summer. Your shrimp burger alternatives

One of the Carolina coast’s most beloved sandwiches might be unavailable this summer.

The famous shrimp burger from El’s Drive-In in Morehead City won’t be around until the fall as the restaurant undergoes months of renovations. According to the Carteret County News-Times, El’s Drive-In could be closed three to six months for renovations, missing the busy summer beach season.

El’s Drive-In is a destination in Morehead City, best known for its shrimp burger, a North Carolina delicacy. The restaurant is named for founder Elvin Franks and is today owned and operated by his son Mark Franks.

Opened in 1959, this counter-service spot can count James Beard winners among its fans, like New Bern native Ricky Moore, who used to drive to El’s for a burger in high school.

According to the Carteret County News-Times, the renovations at El’s will include kitchen upgrades, new fryers and outdoor coolers.

Owner says he saw no other choice

Reached by phone Tuesday, owner Mark Franks said the last thing he wanted to do was close El’s for the summer, but that he saw no other choice. Franks said he was concerned that aging equipment would fail and that El’s would close with no notice to its customers.

“We’ve been trying to do something for about four years,” Franks said. “We were supposed to close after the (North Carolina) Seafood Festival in October and then planned to close after Christmas. We’ve been through one hoop after another....Surely we didn’t want to close in the summertime, but I don’t think that building would last another summer.”

What is a shrimp burger?

Simple, sweet and satisfying, the shrimp burger is a cherished North Carolina specialty. You could argue it’s more of a sandwich than a burger, but that’s neither here nor there. A shrimp burger is typically lightly battered, bite-sized shrimp, fried and crispy, served on a warmed bun with slaw and ketchup.

Where to find good shrimp burgers NC?

So where can North Carolinians get their shrimp burger fix this summer?

▪ El’s East

138 Hwy 70, Smyrna. 252-269-9228

One option is El’s new sister restaurant El’s East in nearby Smyrna, which is slated to open for the first time this week. This satellite restaurant is located across the North River and will be operated by Elvin Franks’ grandsons Ty Mason and Shelton Franks. Like the original El’s, the new El’s East will be cash only, but won’t have curb service, with plans to be take-out only.

▪ White Point Takeout

101 Core Sound Loop Rd., Atlantic. 252-225-1500

Located as far east as you can take Highway 70 is this takeout shack specializing in seafood sandwiches. You’ll find shrimp and oysters and specials like clam chowder and cream of crab soup. White’s is located within a whiff of the Core Sound and while there’s no dining room to speak of, the backyard shaded by oak trees isn’t a bad spot to catch a breeze.

▪ Sea Side Galley

311 Island Rd., Harkers Island. 252-728-6171

This diner is located inside of a gas station and is one of the few restaurants on Harkers Island, a spot renowned for its oysters. There’s a shrimp burger and an even larger Super Shrimp Burger at Sea Side, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

▪ Big Oak Drive-In & Bar-B-Q

1167 Salter Path Rd., Salter Path. 252-247-2588.

Situated halfway between Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach, Big Oak Drive-In joins El’s as among North Carolina’s most popular spots for a shrimp burger. Big Oak is a walk-up window on the ocean side of the beach road, but diners have a view of the sound as they eat shrimp burgers from the parking lot, trying not to lose any of the shrimp spilling out of the bun.

