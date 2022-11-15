Iconic house used to film 'A Christmas Story' is up for sale in Cleveland

The beloved fictional home of actor Peter Billingsley and his family in the 1983 film "A Christmas Story" is for sale in Cleveland.

This is a plot twist even Ralphie didn't see coming.

The iconic "A Christmas Story" House in Cleveland is up for sale.

The setting for the beloved holiday movie has been transformed into a museum and a bed and breakfast in recent years.

Film buff Brian Jones, who purchased the house for $150,000 on eBay in 2004, announced Monday that he was putting the fictional home of Ralphie Parker, along with the Bumpus House next door, a museum/gift shop across the street and some other nearby lots up for sale.

A large "for sale" sign is already up outside of the home, which comes complete with a "frageelay" leg lamp in the front window.

A "major award" stands in the window of A Christmas Story House, just as it did (for a while) in the movie.

Jones has spent tens of thousands over the years to restore the home and the surrounding properties to how they appeared in the 1983 movie that was filmed in and around Cleveland.

Oklahoma: Town celebrates its 'A Christmas Story' ties with new 50-foot leg lamp statue

What are you watching for the Holidays? 90+ popular Christmas movies to watch this holiday season on Netflix, Hulu and more

Who's selling the 'Christmas Story' house?

The home's sale is being handled by Hoff & Leigh real estate, and no price tag of what Jones hopes to get for the home and the surrounding properties has been disclosed.

There is a website for the listing of the home and neighboring properties.

"The entire campus is for sale," according to the website.

In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, the exterior of A Christmas Story House and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio is shown.

The famed house was built in 1895 and opened for public tours in 2006. It attracts 75,000 visitors annually.

See inside Vecna's lair: 'Stranger Things' Creel house hits the market for $1.5 million

The original movie has been in the news recently, as a sequel, "A Christmas Story Christmas," is set for release Thursday on HBO Max.

The sequel was filmed in Hungary.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'A Christmas Story' house goes up for sale in Cleveland