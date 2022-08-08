This iconic Florida restaurant with a cow theme has closed after a fire. ‘A sad day’

They will rebuild, and people will come (and eat) again.

The owners of iconic tourist Southwest Florida spot The Island Cow on Sanibel Island are letting regulars and other visitors know they will return after a devastating fire on Saturday night.

On its website, which used to open to mooing noises, the family (and bovine) friendly restaurant known for its Key West vibe and old Florida coastal comfort food says it is currently closed for repairs.

The blaze reportedly started in the kitchen after closing. There were no injuries, but the building was gutted. The cause was likely a grease fire, reports the Fort Myers News-Press.

According to Sanibel Fire and Rescue, first responders arrived at the Island Cow a little after 10:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke billowing out from the building,” the department said on social media. “Crews quickly took action. After several hours crews were able to extinguish the flames.”

Pictures and video taken from the scene that night show the charred devastation. A hostess stand that resembles a cow is still intact among the ashes, blackened debris and rubble, with a pink menu in a rack on the side.

Even the local fire chief has feelings about this iconic spot known for its cow-inspired merch and extensive menu that includes “frickles,” (fried pickles), gumbo, barn burgers and “udderly great” sandwiches and wraps.

“Island Cow has been a staple restaurant for residents and visitors alike,” said William Briscoe, Fire Chief at Sanibel Fire and Rescue District. “It is a sad day to see such a landmark destroyed by fire.”

Briscoe said firefighters did all they could to save the building, and were grateful no one was inside.

Commenters on the Island Cow’s Facebook page were devastated, but hopeful about the future.

“It’s not a vacation in Sanibel without visiting the Cow several times.”

“I’m so sad to hear this.”

“A spot that feels like home.”

“My favorite place!! Loved their seafood omelets!”

“Hopefully, all these messages let you know that the Cow has made a lot of great memories for so many people over the years. It’s a special place and we can’t wait to see you again when you’re back up and running!”

Bonus: The iguanas that frequent the outside of the establishment (which was once visited by Vice President Mike Pence in 2018), are fine.

“They will be enjoying a Sanibel staycation until we rebuild,” said Cow management.