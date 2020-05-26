The Iconic 'Father' Twist in 'Star Wars' Was So Secret Even the Cast Didn’t Know It Until the Premiere

From Esquire

Over 40 years after George Lucas introduced Star Wars to the world, we’re still learning new things about the production of the original trilogy. Just last week, the official Star Wars website revealed that Lucas tweaked the ending of The Empire Strikes Back… after he had seen it in theaters .

Not to be outdone, Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, followed up last week’s fun Star Wars fact with what might even be a bigger reveal via his Twitter. It’s regarding the most iconic line of the franchise: When Darth Vader says, “Luke, I am your father,” while he’s facing off with Skywalker on a space bridge, which was an all-time cinematic twist when Empire debuted in 1980. A Star Wars fan tagged Hamill in a tweet asking what the cast and crew’s reaction was to the reveal—and that’s when the actor revealed that only him, George Lucas, and director Irvin Kersher knew the true line when they shot the iconic scene.

“The cast & crew first learned of it when they saw the finished film,” Hamill wrote in the tweet . “When we shot it, Vader's line was ‘You don't know the truth, Obi-Wan killed your father.’ Only Irvin Kershner, George Lucas & I knew what would be dubbed in later. Agony keeping that secret for over a year!”

Imagine that: In the social media-less 1980s, a genuinely shocking plot twist stayed so under wraps that about 95 percent of the people who made the damn movie didn’t even know about it. Considering The Mandalorian successfully hid Baby Yoda from our lives until its premiere, maybe there’s hope yet for Star Wars to keep surprising us.

