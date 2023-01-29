Iconic California state park with waterfall onto beach closed by storm damage

Don Sweeney
·1 min read
California State Parks

Storm damage has closed a Big Sur state park famous for its spectacular views of a waterfall onto the beach, California officials say.

Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park along Highway 1 will remain closed until further notice “due to storm damage and unsafe conditions,” state parks officials said.

Fallen trees and landslides have damaged trails in the park, including a half-mile walk to an overlook of McWay Falls, which plunges 80 feet down a cliff to the beach below.

The park also is known for hiking trails climbing more than 3,000 feet, redwood groves and scuba diving.

The park’s environmental campsites reopened January 25th for reservation holders, officials said.

Parts of Highway 1 remain closed or have traffic controls after rockslides caused by a series of storms known as an “atmospheric river” that battered the state, the California Department of Transportation reported.

The park is named for a “well-respected pioneer woman” in the Big Sur area, according to state parks officials.

Highway 1 closures to last weeks, months in some locations, after Central Coast rock slides

As rain, winds batter California, there’s more to come. What is a ‘Pineapple Express’?

    TORONTO (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored twice, Anton Forsberg made 31 saves and the Ottawa Senators defeated Toronto 6-2 on Friday night in the Maple Leafs' first game since losing All-Star Auston Matthews to a knee injury. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Chabot, Drake Batherson and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators, who won at Scotiabank Arena with fans in attendance for the first time since October 2018. Tim Stutzle added two assists. William Nylander and Joey Anderso