Iconic California mountain lion P-22 euthanized as injuries and ailments left ‘no hope’

After a medical exam found numerous injuries and other health problems, California wildlife officials euthanized iconic Hollywood mountain lion P-22.

The cougar was put down at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a news release.

“P-22’s advanced age, combined with chronic, debilitating, life-shortening conditions and the clear need for extensive long-term veterinary intervention left P-22 with no hope for a positive outcome,” the agency said.

The mountain lion, which had a tracking collar, was captured Monday, Dec. 12, in the backyard of a Los Feliz home following reports it had killed a dog and been hit by a car, McClatchy News reported.

A medical team at San Diego Zoo Safari Park found P-22 had injuries to its skull, right eye and internal organs, wildlife officials said.

The mountain lion also had “irreversible kidney disease, chronic weight loss, extensive parasitic skin infection over his entire body and localized arthritis,” the release said.

The team of six veterinarians unanimously advised that P-22 be euthanized.

“Mountain lion P-22 has had an extraordinary life and captured the hearts of the people of Los Angeles and beyond,” the release said. “The most difficult, but compassionate choice was to respectfully minimize his suffering and stress by humanely ending his journey.”

Tributes to the mountain lion, which had gained worldwide fame for surviving in and around Los Angeles, poured in.

“P-22’s survival on an island of wilderness in the heart of Los Angeles captivated people around the world and revitalized efforts to protect our diverse native species and ecosystems,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement, according to KTLA.

“Mountain lion P-22 was more than just a celebrity cat,” stated the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. “He was also a critical part of a long-term research study and a valuable ambassador for the cause of connectivity and for wildlife in the Santa Monica Mountains and beyond.”

